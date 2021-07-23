‘Want your MTV’? Check out GrapeFest in mid-September

If you still “want your MTV,” you couldn’t do much better than head to Grapevine in mid-September.

The 35th Annual GrapeFest (Sept. 16, 17, 18) and lineup reads like a who’s who of early MTV: Berlin, Asia, INXS (the bass player anyway) and Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom.

Of course, if you were a kid in the 1980s you couldn’t legally drink, but at GrapeFest? Check out a Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West.

Here’s the musical lineup:

Friday, September 17 musical headliners include AshenMoon featuring Garry Beers of INXS starting at 7:30 p.m. and BERLIN will featuring Terri Nunn starting at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 18 musical headliners include Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom starting at 7:30 p.m. and Asia featuring John Payne starting at 9:30 p.m.

About the only thing lacking for the full MTV experience is Martha Quinn.

Additional live music performances and entertainment will occur all day each day throughout the festival. Visitors will also enjoy a carnival midway and a shopper’s paradise at local Main Street boutiques, galleries and select vendors.

The 35th Annual GrapeFest opens on Thursday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Admission for everyone is free all day on Thursday. Festival hours are Thursday, September 16 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, September 17 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; and Sunday September 19 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (62+) and children (6-12). Admission is free for children 5 and under.

For more information, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185.