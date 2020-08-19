Wednesday is Pray Fort Worth Day

Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council have declared Aug. 19 Pray Fort Worth Day for the eradication of COVID-19.

Residents are encouraged to pray in place, whether at home, at work or at school, during the noon hour.Houses of faith are encouraged to ask their congregants to pray, wherever they are, at noon on Wednesday.

“All are encouraged to unite in prayer, humbly asking God to eradicate COVID-19 and heal Fort Worth,” a proclamation from the mayor and Council reads. “Throughout the history of Fort Worth, the State of Texas and our nation, people have turned to God in prayer to bring healing and deliverance where human efforts have failed.”