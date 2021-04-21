West 7th Movie Tavern Reopening Friday, April 23

West 7th Movie Tavern – Events Promotions courtesy

The West 7th Movie Tavern, located at 2872 Crockett St., is reopening on Friday, April 23, after being closed for more than eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will initially be open five days per week – Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (closed Mondays and Wednesdays) – at 50% capacity. Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking.

To celebrate the reopening, the following “Welcome Back” concession specials will be offered through Tuesday, April 27:

$1 large fountain sodas

$1 select candy

$2 pretzel bites

$6 smash burgers

Some of 2021’s most anticipated movies will be debuting and/or playing at the West 7th Movie Tavern starting April 23, including:

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (R)

Mortal Kombat (R)

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG13)

Nobody (R)

Raya and The Last Dragon (PG)

Although the West 7th Movie Tavern box office will be open for walk-up movie ticket purchases, moviegoers are encouraged to purchase tickets and concessions in advance online or via Marcus Theatres’ mobile app in order to provide a low-or-no-contact experience. Once concession orders are placed, customers simply select their food arrival time, and the order will be delivered to their seat. Alcoholic beverages, however, can only be ordered in-person at the bar.

The West 7th Movie Tavern is also offering several ongoing value-priced specials and promotions, including:

$5 movie Tuesdays – $5 tickets for all showings all day on Tuesdays

$6 student/faculty Thursdays (must show student or faculty ID)

$6 senior matinee Fridays – for ages 60+ / valid for movies with showtimes that start prior to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays

$6 early bird movies – valid for movies with showtimes that start prior to 11 a.m.

In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and contactless ticketing and concession orders, the West 7th Movie Tavern has implemented new CinemaSafe health and safety measures to make visits as safe and comfortable as possible.

Measures include safety steps prior to arrival, upon arrival and while at the theatre, and after the movie/exiting. View them here: www.marcustheatres.com/reopening For more information, call (682) 503-8101 or visit the West 7th Movie Tavern (operated by Marcus Theatres) online: www.marcustheatres.com/theatre-locations/movie-tavern-west-7th