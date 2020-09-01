What to Know: A museum move, a kupdate, and a Top 100 request

I got one of the last visits to the Military Museum of Fort Worth before it began a big – pun intended – relocation project.

Military Museum map of Camp Bowie

The Military Museum – one of Fort Worth’s less-well-known gems – is moving into new and larger digs at Ridgmar Mall. The planned opening date is Veterans Day (November 11).

More room means more cool stuff, including some larger pieces of military equipment.

If you haven’t been following the saga of the Military Museum, it started in a small former grocery store off Camp Bowie. It quickly outgrew that space and eventually moved to the Stockyards. It has gained support, along with more space, along the way.

The man behind the Military Museum, Tyler Alberts, is scrupulous in his research and has helped many visitors learn a lot about either their own service or the service of their loved ones.

I have two relatives who spent time at Camp Bowie and Alberts says he can show me where they lived in the camp and where that site is today. Yeah, he brings history alive.

I’ll let you know more on the museum and its move as it gets closer to Veterans Day. Meanwhile, I’m sure the Military Museum could use your help during the move, either personally or monetarily.

Check out the museum on its Facebook page.

For more information on the museum, click here.

Kupdate

I bragged on Monday about the 4 kitties I captured on Sunday. So here’s a Kupdate (kitty update) I delivered them to the local cat lady who has some deal with a local vet, and she took them in to get fixed. Turns out I had caught four girl cats. That means about 20 fewer stray cats born during the year, according to the woman. I still haven’t captured the mama cat, but I haven’t given up.

HelloFresh site in Irving. Courtesy Lee & Associates

HelloFresh

Have you been relying on prepared meal kits during the pandemic? I was about to cancel mine when the pandemic hit, but now I can’t imagine living without it. So it’s no surprise that HelloFresh, which already has a facility in Grand Prairie, is opening a large, state-of-the-art facility in Irving.

HelloFresh moves in on North Texas

Top 100

We’re zeroing in on our Top 100 honorees for 2020, but we’re still short a few nominations, particularly for women-owned businesses. If you know someone who deserves to be nominated, give us a shout.

Looks like maybe the 2020 summer heat is coming to an end. Here are a few “It’s so hot jokes …” before we retire them for a bit.

It’s so hot … I bought a loaf of bread and before I got home it was toast!



How hot is it?

The cows are giving evaporated milk.

The chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs.

I saw a dog chasing a cat and they were both walking.

Hot water now comes out of both taps.

You burn your hand opening the car door.

If you’re from Texas, no doubt some of these aren’t jokes, they’re true.

Send me your favorite …. rfrancis@bizpress.net