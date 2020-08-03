What to Know: A preliminary report and a legend signs off

Here’s something that should be on your radar this week.

An independent panel of national experts that spent months reviewing Fort Worth Police Department policies has provided its preliminary observations and recommendations on changes the department should implement to improve and retain public trust and confidence. They will present the preliminary report to the Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday. It is important to this whole community and will no doubt spark plenty of discussion. Check out some excerpts from the report here:

https://bit.ly/2DgeBoL

Can it be one year?

Monday is the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Walmart in El Paso that saw 23 souls perish. It can’t help but seem like 10 years ago at this point. There’s a heartbreaking story here.

https://bit.ly/30mwbjB

24 Years Ago in Fort Worth

Twenty-four years ago, on Aug. 2, 1976, there was a crime in Fort Worth that drew national attention then and is still drawing it.

That was the night former TCU college basketball star Stan Farr and his date, Priscilla Davis, the estranged wife of millionaire Cullen Davis drove up to her home on a hill off Hulen Street. They were attacked by a man dressed in black who began shooting. After it was over, Farr was dead and Pricilla Davis and one of her friends was wounded. Also, dead was Andrea Wilborn, Priscilla’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. She was believed to have been shot earlier. Davis was acquitted of the crime in a trial that was the subject of at least two books, a TV movie and several true crime programs, most recently a CBS 48 Hours report. One of wounded victims, Dee Davis, recently died in a crash near downtown Dallas at the age of 61. Cullen Davis still lives in the area.

Fort Worth was a lot smaller then and if you lived here you either knew someone involved or knew someone who knew someone involved.

Check out the CBS 48 Hours report:

https://cbsn.ws/3fmzk7s

Don’t quite write off Pier 1

Pier 1 in Fort Worth during bankruptcy sale Photo by Robert Francis

Don’t quite say a final goodbye to Fort Worth’s Pier 1 Imports. It lives on, virtually anyway. Two entrepreneurs have spent $31M to keep the brand alive online at least. They did the same thing with Dressbarn last year.

https://bit.ly/3hZhuZO

The Midnight Cowboy signs off

Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash

Fort Worth, the nation and truckers lost a legend late last week. Longtime country music disc jockey Bill Mack, whose “Blue” became a hit for LeAnn Rimes and won a 1996 Grammy Award for Country Music Song of the Year, died Friday at age 88, his son said. Mack knew plenty of country music legends, as well as Elvis, and was buddies with Willie Nelson. I found a profile we did of Mack in 2003. Check him out.

https://bit.ly/2DwNs0I

State Rep. has a story to tell

Got time on Monday morning for a harrowing story? This is one to share with employees around the virtual water cooler: Check out this Tribune report on Arlington state Rep. Tony Tinderholt who survived – barely – an encounter with COVID-19.

“I truly thought last Friday was gonna be my last,” Tinderholt told the Tribune.

https://bit.ly/3foOlp0

Missed the Frye Festival? You can still own a piece of it

Photo by Spencer Imbrock on Unsplash

Remember the Frye Festival, the luckless festival from hell that produced not one, but two great documentaries about what a fiasco it was and how bro fools can spend money and do nothing? Well, truly you can get the T-shirt as the Federal Marshals Service is holding an auction of goods from the failed non-groovy time. You can say you weren’t there, but you got the T-shirt. No matter what, you’ll end up with more than the poor souls that attended the festival.

https://bit.ly/31fvWGn