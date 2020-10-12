What to Know: Bad news, good news and cancel culture

For combination Dallas Cowboy/TCU football fans Sunday was the ultimate good news/bad news scenario. The bad news was that Cowboys QB and all-round good guy Dak Prescott went down with a likely-season-ending painful looking injury. The good news is that former TCU QB Andy Dalton stepped in and looked in fine form. The Cowboys won and now lead their sorry division with 2 wins.

Speaking of all-around good guys – Andy Dalton fills that bill as well. Aside from winning fans in Fort Worth as a top QB for the up-and-coming Frogs, Dalton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and – at least for a few years – was the toast of the town. But it wasn’t just in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.

In the 2018 season, Dalton took the field as QB for the Bengals as they played the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo. He received a standing ovation? Why?

In the 2017 season, Dalton threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in the final minute of the regular-season finale to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. It’s kind of an unbelievable play if you check it out on this NFL films Turning Point series. It has real tension. The play allowed the Bills to slip into the playoffs.

Bills fans stepped up and showed their appreciation by donating to Dalton’s charitable foundation. Many fans donated $17 to signify the Bills’ 17-year absence from postseason play. The donations totaled more than $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, which provides funds for seriously ill children. Before the game where he received the standing ovation, the Dalton Foundation made a $450,000 donation to the pediatric department of the Rosewell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

Even when Dalton was released from the Bengals last year, fans there donated to the Foundation, often in $14 increments in honor of Dalton’s uniform number. The Foundation has made several donations to Cincinnati families over the years.

By the way, Dalton was on the cover of our Frog Fever issue this year.

Cancellations, cancellations

So they canceled the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo? Yep.

Rodeo opening

When you think about it, it makes sense. It’s January, right in the middle of flu season, it can be cold, and it brings together thousands of people from all over the state, the nation and world bringing who knows what infections.

But it still hurts and not just economically.

Over the weekend, I posted a story about how the pandemic is impacting dance organizations as they must cancel their chief moneymaker – The Nutcracker. The story includes a look at Fort Worth’s own Texas Ballet Theater and a young dancer, the aptly named Micah Sparrow.

Ballet student Micah Sparrow dances in a classroom at the Texas Ballet Theatre, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. For many, it’s not Christmas without the dance of Clara, Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince. But this year the coronavirus pandemic has canceled performances of “The Nutcracker” around the U.S. and Canada, eliminating a major and reliable source of revenue for dance companies already reeling financially following the essential shutdown of their industry. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

