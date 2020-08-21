86.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Culture What to Know: Bannon at sea and the Tiger King
CultureLife

What to Know: Bannon at sea and the Tiger King

By Robert Francis
gray knuckles
Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

What to Know: Bannon at sea and the Tiger King

Robert Francis -
As a journalist – and heck as a reader – I always appreciate an eye for detail. The news service we use,...
Read more
Health Care

HSC students to help Tarrant County with COVID contract tracing

FWBP Staff -
Students from the University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC) at Fort Worth will help Tarrant County Public Health perform COVID-19...
Read more
Government

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

AP News -
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent...
Read more
Government

Court: Group can’t sue San Antonio over Chick-fil-A decision

AP News -
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A group of conservatives doesn't have the legal standing to sue San Antonio over its rejection of a...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

As a journalist – and heck as a reader – I always appreciate an eye for detail. The news service we use, the Associated Press, rarely gives much in the way of description. Somewhere I have a copy of a New York Times story about a bank robbery that included an police chase and a foot chase as well. Finally, at the end of the story it is reported that the suspected bank robber was wearing a dress even though he had a full beard.

white and gold yacht scenery
Photo by Eugene Chystiakov on Unsplash

So, I appreciated this bit from the story about former Trump advisor being arrested after being charged with ripping off donors to a Build the Wall program … well, see for yourself.:

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall in federal court Thursday, hours after he was pulled from a yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested.

Yep, pulled from a yacht off the coast. Good work, AP reporter. Now, if you had told me how large and expensive a yacht, that would have been even better.

https://bit.ly/3hgTrFD

brown and black tiger walking on green grass
Photo by Stephanie LeBlanc on Unsplash

Eye of the Tiger King

Maybe 2020 is coming to an end. Remember the Tiger King craze of the early pandemic? Well, the private zoo is being shut down. Still, there’s talk of sequels and a movie. Nicholas Cage has been suggested as the lead.

https://bit.ly/2Eq5Ybb

These chicks didn’t cross the road

The battle over the Post Office goes on and now we have some actual victims. At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations. Now things have gone too far. Cluck, cluck.

https://bit.ly/2FBle5I

No chicks here

Speaking of chicks.

https://bit.ly/3l6oA0Q

On unemployment? Looks like Texas will apply for federal funding to provide an extra $300 every week for people who have lost their jobs.

https://bit.ly/2QeF5K2

We have a Democratic presidential candidate. And the candidate is …. Click this if you’re in suspense:

https://bit.ly/2CL8R66

Speaking of journalism, as I was earlier, here’s a good copy editor joke:

Helvetica and Times New Roman walk into a bar.

“Get out of here!” shouts the bartender. “We don’t serve your type.”

Happy Friday!

Previous articleHSC students to help Tarrant County with COVID contract tracing
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Visit “Hell’s Half Acre” courtesy of the Texas A&M School of Law

FWBP Staff -
The Texas A&M School of Law occupies legendary Fort Worth real estate, sitting as it does in “Hell’s Half Acre” where rowdy...
Read more
Culture

Texas Conference for Women, Texas Restaurant Association announce $150,000 initiative to support women-owned restaurants

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Conference for Women and Texas Restaurant Association have launched a new initiative to award more than $150,000 in grants to women-owned restaurants...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Time to pray and go to school

Robert Francis -
Time to pray So, it’s come to this. Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council have...
Read more
Culture

Wednesday is Pray Fort Worth Day

FWBP Staff -
Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council have declared Aug. 19 Pray Fort Worth Day for the eradication of COVID-19. Residents...
Read more
Culture

United Family of supermarkets raises money for March of Dimes

FWBP Staff -
LUBBOCK – The United Family and its customers raised $103,407 for March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit dedicated...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101