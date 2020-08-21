What to Know: Bannon at sea and the Tiger King

As a journalist – and heck as a reader – I always appreciate an eye for detail. The news service we use, the Associated Press, rarely gives much in the way of description. Somewhere I have a copy of a New York Times story about a bank robbery that included an police chase and a foot chase as well. Finally, at the end of the story it is reported that the suspected bank robber was wearing a dress even though he had a full beard.
So, I appreciated this bit from the story about former Trump advisor being arrested after being charged with ripping off donors to a Build the Wall program … well, see for yourself.:
President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall in federal court Thursday, hours after he was pulled from a yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested.
Yep, pulled from a yacht off the coast. Good work, AP reporter. Now, if you had told me how large and expensive a yacht, that would have been even better.
Eye of the Tiger King
Maybe 2020 is coming to an end. Remember the Tiger King craze of the early pandemic? Well, the private zoo is being shut down. Still, there’s talk of sequels and a movie. Nicholas Cage has been suggested as the lead.
These chicks didn’t cross the road
The battle over the Post Office goes on and now we have some actual victims. At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations. Now things have gone too far. Cluck, cluck.
No chicks here
Speaking of chicks.
On unemployment? Looks like Texas will apply for federal funding to provide an extra $300 every week for people who have lost their jobs.
We have a Democratic presidential candidate. And the candidate is …. Click this if you’re in suspense:
Speaking of journalism, as I was earlier, here’s a good copy editor joke:
Helvetica and Times New Roman walk into a bar.
“Get out of here!” shouts the bartender. “We don’t serve your type.”
Happy Friday!