What to Know: Big day for openings in Fort Worth (and more java jokes)

It was a big day for real estate in Fort Worth Monday.

First, Downtown Fort Worth got another hotel with the 252-room, 16-story AC Hotel Fort Worth opening on Monday. The first AC Hotels by Marriott to debut in Tarrant County, the property is owned and developed by Jackson-Shaw and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts. It is located at 101 West 5th Street near Sundance Square on the southwest corner of Main and Fifth. The street level includes a coffee shop, so more about that later.

The AC is across the street from the big hotel opening of earlier this year – remember January? – The Sinclair, the Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, located in one of the city’s most historic buildings. The opening of the 164-room art deco hotel is the first of many changes coming to downtown as other hotels are set to open in the next couple of years, just as city and business leaders make changes to the Fort Worth Convention Center.

AC Hotel opens in Downtown Fort Worth

Also opening Monday was The Cooper, a $65 million, five-story, 390-unit contemporary urban residential community in the burgeoning Near Southside district. Dining, drinking and entertainment are a few steps away. Also a few steps away – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – is a Craftwork Coffee and workspace that is open not only for residents, but also for others in the area.

Five-story, 390-unit apartment opens on Near Southside

Since we’re talking coffee, Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. Yesterday, I allowed some national folk to talk about what their plans were for java-juiced Tuesday, so today we’ll talk about some local plans. How about what’s going on at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel? Inside Toro Toro Fort Worth is Corrida Coffee, and the brand-new coffee shop will have complimentary black coffee in partnership with La Colombe Coffee Roasters from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Corrida, which translates to ‘bullfight’ in Spanish, was named to complement the theme, as well as embrace the Latin roots and traditions of Toro Toro. Corrida Coffee will serve as the main coffee shop for The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel.

WHERE:

Toro Toro Fort Worth

200 Main Street, Suite B

LINKS:

The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth: https://bit.ly/337Yh3q

Toro Toro Fort Worth: https://www.torotorofortworth.com

Toro Toro Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/torotorofw/

Toro Toro Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/torotorofortworth/

It won’t be open until November, but Ascension has been eagerly awaited by Fort Worth coffee lovers. Ascension was originally launched in Dallas in 2012 by restaurateur Russell Hayward.

Growing up in Sydney, Australia, mealtime for Hayward meant sitting around a big table with family, friends, fresh food, bantering and debating. Hayward opened his first shop in Dallas’ Design District. Ascension’s entrance to Fort Worth with the 2,420-square-foot shop at WestBend will mark the brand’s sixth location in the metroplex.

Daniel Velez, who was raised in Ft. Worth and will be the general manager, has been working in various locations across the metroplex. “We cannot wait to finally open and serve my hometown with the finest tasting coffee in the world,” says Velez.

Ascension features grab & go coffee and local pastries from Black Rooster Bakery, as well as a full-service menu offering all day brekky, lunch, brunch and happy hour. Its coffee beans are sourced from countries around the world, such as Rwanda, Kenya, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Papua New Guinea.

And now, for more java jokes:

Why do hipsters always burn their tongue when they drink coffee?

Because they drink it before it gets too cool.

A factory worker dies after falling into a vat of coffee. The man’s wife asks if he suffered long after he fell into the vat of coffee.

No, the boss replies, it was instant.

Every morning, I see this exhausted man who looks like he would murder someone for a cup of coffee.

I really should move that mirror.

Why should you be wary of 5-cent espresso?

It’s a cheap shot.

A man tries brewing his coffee with Red Bull instead of water. He drinks the coffee and leaves his house for work. After 15 minutes at work, he realizes he forgot his car.

Man, to friend: John, I think you may be drinking too much coffee.

John: Do you know why my grandfather lived into his late nineties?

Man: Because he drank lots of coffee?

John: Because he minded his own damn business.