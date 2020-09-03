What to Know: Corny dogs, Dallas, Stranger Things in the sky and 2 things to do in 2020

Even the State Fair is bringing its experience to you sans crowds. Golden Chick and Fletcher’s Corny Dogs have teamed up to allow people to buy their Fletcher’s Corny Dogs at local Golden Chick locations.

Golden Chick, Fletcher’s, courtesy

No, you won’t have Big Tex bellowing in your ear as you order a Fletcher’s, but at least you won’t have to pay a fortune for parking and wonder if you remembered to put those free tickets you got off Uncle Jim that may or may not be legitimate. And you can’t go check out the new cars and weird kitchen knives that seem to work so well at the Fair, but seem like any other knife at home. But, hey, you don’t have to drive to Dallas and wonder why you’re going to the Fair anyway.

Maybe you can go the KTCK The Ticket app and play Gordo’s fake Big Tex bit while you order your corny dog. That may put you in the mood. You may have to order two … or three.

Big Tex courtesy of State Fair of Texas

Getting your Fletcher’s Corny Dog fix with a side of chicken

Here’s a link to the Unticket’s Big Tex bits. Some may not be family-friendly.

Big Tex on the Ticket

Dallas, did you say Dallas?

The ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas.’ (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Speaking of Dallas, I made a mistake yesterday. In my story on the Work-From-Home numbers from the National Association of Realtors, I said that Dallas was ahead of Tarrant County in the percentages of people working from home and in broadband hookups, etc. Not quite. A few readers pointed out that the actual survey said “Dallas County, Iowa.” Oh, that Dallas County. Tarrant County is actually ahead of Dallas County by a fair bit, though those tech wizards in Collin County have got us all beat by several kilobits.

Dallas ranks below Tarrant

Dallas, again

Speaking of Dallas again, they lost a good one on Tuesday. D Magazine founder and publisher Wick Allison passed away. He built a city magazine that mattered.

Wick Allison

Come Fly With Me!

Here’s the story everyone is talking about. Did you read about the American Airlines pilot in LA who said he saw a man flying in a jetpack as they approached Los Angeles International Airport to land last weekend. The plane was reportedly at about 3,000 feet and was seen by several pilots. One of the pilots said “Only in L.A.”

Our story has someone from someplace that makes jet packs throwing cold water on our childhood dreams, saying it is unlikely, but hey, stranger things have happened. It is possible that someone rigged an elaborate drone somehow, but who knows. Our 1950s era rocket backpack dreams may be coming true.

Flying high in L.A.

Here’s two things to do this year.

Photo by Crissy Jarvis on Unsplash

Get counted in the census and vote. Texas has taken a “wait till the last minute” attitude toward the census, which like only means like trillions in dollars and 10s of thousands of jobs for the state. Now Texas is getting serious as it’s down to the last 30 days of the count. Get counted! And vote too! Get civic minded for 10 minutes this year at least.

Get counted!

Census info here

Lists, we’ve got lists

This is a repeat, but it’s getting response:

While we have put several of our lists on hold, we’re going to do a few this year. Frankly, it’s been difficult reaching people because of furloughs or simply because people are working from home.

But we’re collecting data for our Top 100 list, our Public Relations/Advertising list and for our Engineering list.

Engineering List, click here.

Public Relations and Advertising

Top 100 list