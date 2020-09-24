69.1 F
What to Know: Eat. You're Dinner because this business is nuts!
What to Know: Eat. You're Dinner because this business is nuts!

By Robert Francis
Elite Status Nut Mix

What to Know: Eat. You're Dinner because this business is nuts!

Robert Francis
Thursday, Sept. 24 is National Punctuation Day! National Punctuation Day commemorates all punctuation. A period, a...
Stamkos scores, leaves, Lightning beat Stars 5-2 in Game 3

AP News -
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey WriterEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — As soon as Steven Stamkos scored on his first shot since February, his...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 33 cents to $39.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for...
Search firm hired to find Texas A&M University’s next president

FWBP Staff -
The search for Texas A&M University’s next president shifted into high gear when  Chancellor John Sharp signed a contract with one of...
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Thursday, Sept. 24 is National Punctuation Day!

National Punctuation Day commemorates all punctuation.

A period, a comma, a semicolon, a question mark and an exclamation point are examples of some of the punctuation marks used in writing. They separate sentences and their elements to clarify meaning. Without them, meaning would be lost or up for interpretation.

black flat screen computer monitor
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Some examples, you ask?

Let’s eat Grandpa!

Let’s eat, Grandpa!

Eat. You’re dinner!

Eat your dinner.

I find inspiration in baking my family and my dog.

I find inspiration in baking, my family and my dog.

Or if you’re an Oxford comma person …

I find inspiration in baking, my family, and my dog

A woman without her man is nothing.

A woman; without her, man is nothing

This business is nuts!

Miss flying? Enough people do that Qantas Airlines sold out a seven-hour “flight to nowhere” so passengers could have that airline experience during the pandemic.

What about airline nuts? An Arlington company is here to fill your need. You can sit at home in your easy chair pretending to be traveling to Paris or New Zealand while eating some first-class airline nuts.

For decades United Airlines served their Premium Nut Mixes in First Class in ramekins (there’s a Food Network word if I’ve ever heard one). And for the last two years, those tasty Premium Nut Mixes were produced by an Arlington woman-owned, family-run business, GNS Foods.

red and black air liner
Photo by Cristofer Jeschke on Unsplash

Then in March, when COVID-19 hit, the airline cut the nuts and GNS Foods was left holding the bag – of lots and lots of nuts. What do you do when you have lots of nuts? Make nut-nog? Nope, you go online.

GNS Foods has no choice but to sell its Elite Status Airline Nut Mixes at near-cost prices in its retail store and online at www.GreatNuts.com

Now you can pretend to be flying to Paris, first class from your own living room.

Nuts? Nope, Arlington business owner has the peanuts flying off the shelves

