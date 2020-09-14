What to Know: Escape to Will Rogers, the Old Grey Wolf returns

I escaped again.

This time I went to see the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Asleep at the Wheel at the Will Rogers Coliseum. It was great fun and Asleep at the Wheel seemed excited to be out and playing as well. Aside from the fact that it turned hot and ol’ Will Rogers A/C seemed a bit behind the curve even though we were all social distancing.

I wrote a column about the Wheel’s fiddle player and singer, Katie Shore, who is from Fort Worth and I got to see her after the show. One of the highlights of the program was the song Katie and Wheel front man Ray Benson wrote, Let’s Call It a Day, Tonight. Katie sang it and with the orchestra behind her, it sounded fantastic. Hot as it was, the ol’ Will Rogers has a great classic sound.

I think most everyone wore a mask, but I heard plenty of complaints about it. One thing about the pandemic is that it kept the show relatively short. It’s sort of like they do in England or other places that depend on subways. The shows are usually short so people can get to the tube station. So there was no intermission and we were out by 9 p.m. Now if we just had a subway.

Speaking of shows, there’s a local documentary on Mike Rhyner, the man who co-founded The Ticket and was a longtime sideman at another famous area radio station, KZEW.

Since he left the station he co-founded in December, he’s remain somewhat out of the spotlight. But he will be the focus of An Evening with The Old Grey Wolf. The special two-night premiere screening of the documentary Not in This Town: The Improbable Rise of The Old Grey Wolf is Sept. 16 and 17 at Granada Theater in Dallas.

The original documentary of Dallas radio legend Mike Rhyner follows the improbable rise of the architect of SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket, the first all-sports station in Dallas which redefined the genre and begat a cultural revolution in our fair berg.

The documentary is written, directed and produced by former FOX4 sports reporter Crystal Vasquez, who grew up in Arlington and graduated from UNT. The documentary premiers Thursday at Granada Theatre in Dallas, but there should be news on where you can view it soon.

Cowboys record under new coach, 0-1

The Cowboys lost, but all media eyes seemed to be on who protested, who didn’t, etc. Man, if that is not the most boring non-news story in the world, I don’t know what is.

But the Stars? They are kickin’ it.

A lot happened on this day: On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.

On this date:

In 1715, Benedictine monk Dom Pierre Perignon, credited with advances in the production of champagne, died in Hautvillers, France, at age 76.-

In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.

In 1836, former Vice President Aaron Burr died in Staten Island, N.Y., at age 80.

And more!

