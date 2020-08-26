What to Know: Food, glorious food and some council action



Food, glorious food

Yesterday I wrote about hamburgers for Burger Week in Fort Worth. And apparently – as Bud Kennedy knows – the way to grab a reader’s attention is not through his heart, but through his stomach.

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

I had a couple of people ask me about The Griddle on 8th Ave. I do remember eating at The Griddle, but I can’t recall what the burger was like. I was also asked about Rockyfeller’s which was on Camp Bowie and Magnolia (?). I ate there a lot as a teenager. A few years back I found a recipe for Rockyfeller’s sauce on the InterWeb and tried it and it was very good and a close approximation of the real thing.

One burger place I didn’t write about before was Sandy’s Hamburgers on Seminary Drive. I kind of have a love/hate relationship with Sandy’s because really the hamburgers were mediocre – I mean they were only 18 cents I think – but their shakes were good and the service was fast. It was also close to Rosemont Jr. High, where my old sister went. We often stopped by there after we picked my sister and her friends up from school and would have a shake there. But it meant we didn’t go to Chuck Wagon as much. Sandy’s was so much faster and simpler – and closer.

Sandy’s had a tartan theme if I remember right. I’m not sure if their wait staff had to wear that green or red tartan or not. It seems like they did. From the photos online (none from Fort Worth I could find) it seems to be a red tartan theme, but I don’t see any waitstaff. The Fort Worth location – I think the building is still there – had large angled glass that must have been hot as hades in the summer.

I do remember sitting in the front seat with my mother as my sister and her friends in the back seat jabbered incoherently – to me at any rate – about life in junior high. It all seemed so much more interesting that life in elementary school

I also remember that one night when my mother had to work late at Montgomery Ward’s, my father was in charge of feeding us. We went to eat at Sandy’s and all got shakes for dinner. I felt like we were breaking out of San Quintin and living like outlaws. That was living.

I went to one of the burger places for the $5 burger on Tuesday and I’ve got to say, it was great and quite a deal. Not quite 18 cents like Sandy’s, but then I’m not really craving a Sandy’s burger bomb. Give it a try.

Drive-in, flyover

Speaking of drive-in, the Bell Alliance Air Show this year is going to be a drive-in experience. You may recall that for the first time, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show was awarded first place for Best Air Show in the 2020 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Council stuff

The Fort Worth City Council met on Tuesday and took some issue with plans by the Tarrant Regional Water District to change some of their development rules. The Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth also raised some concerns. Looks like any changes won’t take place immediately.

