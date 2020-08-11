88.1 F
What To Know: Fort Worth and rock 'n' roll, Ruby, don't take your guns to airport

By Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

On this day in 1956 Elvis released “Don’t Be Cruel,” continuing a string of rock ‘n’ roll hits.

Rock ‘n’ roll is still rolling on and a Fort Worth company has a hand in bringing a top band back to the concert stage – albeit at a drive-in.  

Fort Worth-based Encore Live has been setting up concerts around the country using drive-ins during the pandemic. Now it is partnering with Metallica to bring the award-winning band to the drive-in. 

https://bit.ly/3kzC7Or

Traveling anywhere? Looks like Texans are traveling with their guns. Even though flights are down, confiscation of guns at airports are up, particularly in Texas. If you do carry a loaded gun to the airport, expect the people behind you in line to be very upset as you hold up the line. Don’t be like former Dallas Cowboys’ Coach Barry Switzer, who accidently carried a gun to an airport in 1997.

 ”All of sudden I realized, ‘My God, I didn’t take the pistol out of my bag,’ ” Switzer said at the time. Barry says “My God,” more like “M’gwd,” by the way.

Texas tops in gun seizures at US airports
Speaking of football coaches, are we going to have college football this season?
College football coaches facing tough adversary: uncertainty

Amazon building

Will Amazon signs replace those of J.C. Penney and Sears in our shopping malls? That’s the word from the Wall Street Journal which says Amazon is in talks with Simon Properties, which owns a slew of malls in North America and plenty in the DFW area. The advantage for Amazon is that have locations in malls around the country would put the ecommerce giant on equal footing with Walmart and Target, who have plenty of retail locations where customers could pick up purchases.

https://bit.ly/3gNnbtw

I guess because Bell (perhaps better known as Bell Helicopter) is located on the very eastern edge of Fort Worth, we sometimes forget about this high-end defense manufacturer. On Monday, the unveiled a new manufacturing technology center. That reminded me of many years back when I was working for Fairchild Publications. I was working in Houston, but they sent me up to my home in Fort Worth to tour Bell Helicopter. I used to cover Bell when I worked at the Mid-Cities Daily News in Hurst-Euless-Bedford earlier in my career. My big scoop from there (around 1984) was that Bell was then setting up a new manufacturing system then, called “Flexible Manufacturing Systems,” which were kind of cutting edge at the time. Now they’ve got something else that sounds cool and cutting edge.

Bell unveils new manufacturing technology center
