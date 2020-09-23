What to Know: Fort Worth detectives solve 46-year-old case

Cold Case: Solved

One of Fort Worth’s most mysterious murders from the last 50 years has apparently been solved.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Fort Worth Police announced an arrest the previous day in one of the most confounding cases in the city’s history: the kidnapping and murder of Carla Walker in 1974.

The case has remained in the public’s eye off-and-on since the crime occurred. It’s a bizarre case.

Just after midnight on Feb. 17, 1974, 17-year-old Carla Walker, a student at Western Hills High School, was abducted from the passenger side of her boyfriend’s car in the parking lot of the Ridglea Bowl on the Weatherford Traffic Circle. The site was most recently the Cendera Center. The boyfriend fought with the perpetrator but was wounded and lay unconscious for a period of time. Three days later Walker’s body was found in a culvert just off the road near Benbrook Lake.

Since then there have been suspects and discoveries of new evidence, but it looked like the case would continue to frustrate authorities and the public.

I got intertwined with the case when I met a former Fort Worth detective, John Terrell. He was sort of – okay, not sort of – obsessed with the case, going so far as to put up a website with information he had gathered on the case. Terrell died several years ago without finding any peace about the case. Maybe he has some now.

Carla’s family seemed relieved that after all these years, an answer seemed within their grasp. The impact on a murder victim’s family probably can’t be measured.

It was some good work by the Fort Worth police and the detectives who seem to have solved this case. Of course, there will a trial, so we’ll see …

The Fort Worth Police Department called a rare public news conference to discuss the case. I didn’t ask the two detectives how old they were, but the looked like they were born well after the murder. They used techniques similar to those used to capture the Golden State Killer to make their case.

Read: Fort Worth police make arrest in Walker cold case from 1974

In other police news …

The Fort Worth Police Department, with funding from The Morris Foundation and support by My Health My Resources (MHMR), will assure that every officer is trained in reducing use-of-force in situations that involve those with mental health issues.



The program will teach de-escalation techniques that mitigate violence, thus increasing the safety of officers and the public, the police department said in a news release.



The Fort Worth City Council officially accepted the foundation’s grant Sept. 22 that makes this training and certification a top priority.

This could prove to be very important for the future of policing in the area.

Read: Fort Worth police partner with MHMR and The Morris Foundation on mental health

Who is The Morris Foundation? Check out our story:

Philanthropy: The Morris Foundation changes the model to maximize impact

Pandemic piano

Van Cliburn

The Cliburn announced Sept. 22 that the 16th edition of its flagship Van Cliburn International Piano Competition will now be held June 2-18, 2022, at Bass Performance Hall and Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU, in Fort Worth. The Competition was previously scheduled May 27-June 12, 2021.

The delay is the first in the almost 60-year history of The Cliburn Competition, widely considered one of the world’s preeminent international music contests.

The organization said the delay is because of implications of the global pandemic, including social distancing, international travel, winners’ touring, and planning uncertainty.

Read: Cliburn postpones international competition to 2022