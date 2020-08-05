What to know: Fort Worth entrepreneur ready for his close-up

Hitler and the women of the 1936 Olympics

I’ve got to give props to KTCK Ticket host Dan McDowell for his rabbit hole sending me down a rabbit hole. Everyone knows about Jessie Owens and how the Black American gave Adolf Hitler the business by laying waste to Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy by winning four gold medals.

Very cool story and it has been told and re-told several times. But have you heard about Helen Stephens? When she was 18, she too was in the 1936 Summer Olympics. She won two gold medals in the Olympics. While Hitler refused to shake Owens’ hand, he was much – much – friendlier with Stephens, hitting on her, saying she looked very Aryan and asking her to come up to Berchtesgaden for the weekend, all the while getting all handsy. She said no by the way, showing infinite taste.

Wow, what a story. But what about Stephens’ relay teammate Betty Robinson? Ever heard of her? Me neither.

Robinson won a silver medal in the 1928 Olympics, but then in 1931 she was in a plane crash and severely injured. When rescuers arrived, they thought she was dead. She lived, but it was six months before she could leave the wheelchair and two years before she could walk again. In the 1936 Olympics, but she still couldn’t kneel for a normal start, so she had to be part of the U.S. relay team and it was Robinson who handed the baton off to Stephens for the win.

There are some movies in that relay team. ESPN’s 30 for 30, where are you?

Speaking of sports, remember He Hate Me?

You hate me. You really, really hate me, to paraphrase Sally Fields. A new poll has found that nearly half of all Americans describe the news media as “very biased,” the survey found. Worse, that study was conducted before the coronavirus lockdown and nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

Eight percent of respondents — the preponderance of them politically conservative — think that news media that they distrust are trying to ruin the country. I’m not trying to ruin the country, I swear. I really miss going to my local grocery store and driving my wife nuts by carefully and slowly reading all the different coffees I want to try and changing my mind about 100 times. See, I’m indecisive and spoiled as hell by the fruits of the free market. What could be more American than that?

Anyway, here’s the report on the report:

Ch-ch-changes

The Fort Worth City Council heard a preliminary report from an independent panel of national experts that has been reviewing Fort Worth Police Department policies during its work session meeting on Aug. 4. The independent panel review was initiated following the death of Atatiana Jefferson.



Among the findings is that many Fort Worth Police policies are solid, but that often those policies are not implemented at the street level. There will continue to be more meetings regarding these issues.

To read more:

Nice one, Jonathan Morris!

Fort Worth entrepreneur Jonathan Morris will have a show on the new network from Waco’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, the “Fixer Upper” couple who will debut the network in 2021.

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Morris will focus on telling the stories of “inspiring” small business owners nationwide, the network said. The program will have the working title “Self Employed.”

In a Twitter post, Morris said, “Welp, cats out of the bag.” Morris went on to say that on the program he will “hang w/ fellow entrepreneurs and share stories of ambition, challenges and success.” “Welp,” is so Fort Worth.

Morris is an entrepreneur who currently runs the Fort Worth Barber Shop and The Lathery and is part of a group that is building a boutique hotel near Dickies Arena.

Whataburger courtesy

And yesterday Whataburger turned 70. Seems like only yesterday my buddies and I piled into my 1963 white (mostly) Plymouth Belvedere, used my push-button transmission to head to the A-Frame Whataburger on Hemphill Street for burger, fries and a soft drink. And a few hi-jinks along the way. Happy Birthday. What will I do to celebrate?

