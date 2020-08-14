What to Know: Hey dude, check out Tim Love’s hotel plans

If you graduated high school in the ‘70s like I did, there was one movie that summed it all up – Fast Times at Ridgemont High. It captures all the hilarity, heartbreak and pain of growing up in that era.

Photo by Ahmed Zayan on Unsplash

The movie was not a hit when it first came out. It had no stars. No really, all those people were unknown at the time: Judge Reinhold, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forest Whitaker, Phoebe Cates, Sean Penn. So, the studio spent nothing on advertising. But the movie had that something that tops all advertising – sorry advertising folk – word of mouth. Everyone knew someone like Spicolli, a nerd like Brad, a dream girl like Cates’ character, a hardworking smart young woman like Stacy. That was the ‘70s. Kids of the ‘80s had 50 films about high school to choose from, half of the starring Anthony Michael Hall and Molly Ringwald. (Sidenote: Hall was supposed to be a guest on KTCK’s The Hard Line yesterday, but never showed. I smell a prank.) We had Fast Times.

So why am I talking about this film? Hollywood is – no, they’re not doing a remake, though I’m sure that’s coming – they’re doing a staged reading to raise money for some nonprofit. So, if all you need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and you’re fine, check it out.

https://bit.ly/3gUljiI

Well that’s some good news. Not so good news is that COVID-19 is the Grinch that stole not just 2020, but Christmas too. Texas Ballet Theater made it official Tuesday. No Nutcracker. Or maybe COVID-19 is the Mouse King, to carry the Nutcracker analogy. Sorry, Clara.

https://bit.ly/30Vf8FK

Well, there’s good news (Fast Times), bad news (the Nutcracker) and there’s Fake News. But hey, those smarty folk UT in Austin say they’ve developed some platforms can reduce the extent to which their users fall for and spread fake news articles by deploying a better designed fake news flag. This is real news. I swear.

https://bit.ly/31UoBfw

If you want to get all laid back like Fast Times’ Spicolli, Tim Love may have the answer. Love has conquered the world of restaurants on TV and locally. Now he’s got a new idea – a micro hotel by the river near his Italian restaurant Gemelle. He’s still got to jump thru a few governmental hoops, but the whole thing sounds cool. Check it out before you check in.

Concept of micro-hotel presenting to Zoning Commission, photo from computer screen.

https://bit.ly/3gX4u6X