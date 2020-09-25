63.4 F
What to Know: Homes, more homes and one hit and then several hits

By Robert Francis
cat sleeping on bed
Photo by Iz & Phil on Unsplash

Culture

What to Know: Homes, more homes and one hit and then several hits

Robert Francis -
Sept. 25 is National One-Hit Wonder Day and Fort Worth has some claim to fame in that regard. One-Hit...
Read more
Sports

Astros club Rangers, close in on playoff slot

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Bregman's three extra-base hits included one of Houston's...
Read more
Real Estate

The Turney Group is now with ULTERRE-Christie’s International Real Estate

FWBP Staff -
Walker Turney has announced formation of The Turney Group – the newest real estate group within ULTERRE, the...
Read more
Government

East Texas official arrested for alleged mail-in voter fraud involving 2018 Democratic primary for local seat

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune Sept. 24, 2020 "East Texas official arrested for...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Sept. 25 is National One-Hit Wonder Day and Fort Worth has some claim to fame in that regard.

One-Hit Wonders, in case  you don’t know, are artists or groups that only made a hit platter once. After that, they faded away. Some continued with moderate success. Others, however, were never heard of again, Here are some OHWs with Fort Worth connections.

music band playing on stage
Photo by Matthew Kalapuch on Unsplash

BRUCE CHANNEL, Hey! Baby No. 1, 1962

PAUL AND PAULA, Hey Paula, No. 1, 1963

BLOODROCK, D.O.A., No. 36, 1971

Here are some other OTHs from Texas

ARCHIE BELL AND THE DRELLS, Tighten Up, No. 1, 1968

From Houston, Texas.

ROY HEAD AND THE TRAITS, Treat Her Right, No. 2, 1965

His son, Sundance Head, was the winner on The Voice in 2016.

I’m sure there are more out there. Love to hear them.

See: In Market: Fort Worth’s one-hit wonders – fame can be fleeting

Home: A Multi-Hit Wonder

There was a big announcement on Thursday when Taylor Morrison announced The Ridge at Northlake, a new master-planned community located near Northlake in Denton County with homes from the $300s.

Phase I will include the first 267 homesites and a four-plus-acre amenity center with a lagoon-style pool and splash park. Model homes are open for top builders Coventry Homes, Highland Homes, Meritage Homes and Taylor Morrison.

New Master-Plan 1,000 home community set for Northlake

Meanwhile, some local brokerages made some changes too:  

Longtime Fort Worth independent brokerage, Alexander Chandler Realty, will join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks.

Alexander Chandler Realty will add one office and 105 agents to the network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty.

Longtime Fort Worth brokerage joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Meanwhile at ULTERRE, the North Texas affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, Walker Turney has announced formation of The Turney Group – the newest real estate group within ULTERRE. Walker adds marketing expert and wife, Allie Turney, to the team to expand the marketing potential for clients.

The Turney Group is now with ULTERRE-Christie’s International Real Estate

It’s Friday, so there’s got to be a decent joke to send you off into the weekend.


We’ve had several energy firms turn to their favorite chapter in every book recently (Chapter 11, in case you’re wondering) so here are some Texas oil men and women jokes:

1 U.S. dollar banknote on white surface
Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

What’s the difference between a pigeon and a Texas oilman?

The pigeon can still put a deposit on a new Mercedes.

This one’s kind of long, but has a good payoff.

Two oil roughnecks from Alaska were on a trip to Texas for work when they were pulled over by a State Trooper.

The trooper with mirrored sunglasses walked up and tapped on the driver-side window with his nightstick.

The driver rolled down the window and the trooper smacked him in the head with his nightstick.

“What the heck was that for?” the driver asked.

“You’re in Texas,” the trooper said. “When we pull you over in Texas, you better have your license ready when a trooper gets to your car. You ain’t in A-las-ka no more.”

The trooper ran a check on the license and gave the license back.

The trooper then walked around to the passenger side, tapped on the window and the other oil worker rolled down the window and “boom”, the trooper smacked him on the head with the nightstick.

“What the hell’d you do that for?” the passenger asked, rubbing his face.

“Making your wish come true,” replied the trooper.

“What the hell WISH was that?” the passenger asked.

The trooper lowed his mirrored sunglasses said.  “A hundred yards down the road, you would’ve turned to your buddy there and said, “I wish that SOB would’ve tried that on me!”

