What to Know: Homes, more homes and one hit and then several hits

Sept. 25 is National One-Hit Wonder Day and Fort Worth has some claim to fame in that regard.

One-Hit Wonders, in case you don’t know, are artists or groups that only made a hit platter once. After that, they faded away. Some continued with moderate success. Others, however, were never heard of again, Here are some OHWs with Fort Worth connections.

Photo by Matthew Kalapuch on Unsplash

BRUCE CHANNEL, Hey! Baby No. 1, 1962

PAUL AND PAULA, Hey Paula, No. 1, 1963

BLOODROCK, D.O.A., No. 36, 1971

Here are some other OTHs from Texas

ARCHIE BELL AND THE DRELLS, Tighten Up, No. 1, 1968

From Houston, Texas.

ROY HEAD AND THE TRAITS, Treat Her Right, No. 2, 1965

His son, Sundance Head, was the winner on The Voice in 2016.

I’m sure there are more out there. Love to hear them.

There was a big announcement on Thursday when Taylor Morrison announced The Ridge at Northlake, a new master-planned community located near Northlake in Denton County with homes from the $300s.

Phase I will include the first 267 homesites and a four-plus-acre amenity center with a lagoon-style pool and splash park. Model homes are open for top builders Coventry Homes, Highland Homes, Meritage Homes and Taylor Morrison.

Meanwhile, some local brokerages made some changes too:

Longtime Fort Worth independent brokerage, Alexander Chandler Realty, will join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks.

Alexander Chandler Realty will add one office and 105 agents to the network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty.

Meanwhile at ULTERRE, the North Texas affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, Walker Turney has announced formation of The Turney Group – the newest real estate group within ULTERRE. Walker adds marketing expert and wife, Allie Turney, to the team to expand the marketing potential for clients.

It’s Friday, so there’s got to be a decent joke to send you off into the weekend.



We’ve had several energy firms turn to their favorite chapter in every book recently (Chapter 11, in case you’re wondering) so here are some Texas oil men and women jokes:

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

What’s the difference between a pigeon and a Texas oilman?

The pigeon can still put a deposit on a new Mercedes.

This one’s kind of long, but has a good payoff.

Two oil roughnecks from Alaska were on a trip to Texas for work when they were pulled over by a State Trooper.

The trooper with mirrored sunglasses walked up and tapped on the driver-side window with his nightstick.

The driver rolled down the window and the trooper smacked him in the head with his nightstick.

“What the heck was that for?” the driver asked.

“You’re in Texas,” the trooper said. “When we pull you over in Texas, you better have your license ready when a trooper gets to your car. You ain’t in A-las-ka no more.”

The trooper ran a check on the license and gave the license back.

The trooper then walked around to the passenger side, tapped on the window and the other oil worker rolled down the window and “boom”, the trooper smacked him on the head with the nightstick.

“What the hell’d you do that for?” the passenger asked, rubbing his face.

“Making your wish come true,” replied the trooper.

“What the hell WISH was that?” the passenger asked.

The trooper lowed his mirrored sunglasses said. “A hundred yards down the road, you would’ve turned to your buddy there and said, “I wish that SOB would’ve tried that on me!”