96.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Culture What to Know: How 'bout some football? and those Cowboys? and Dr...
CultureLife

What to Know: How ’bout some football? and those Cowboys? and Dr Pepper?

By Robert Francis
brown wooden framed glass door
Photo by Megan Markham on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

What to Know: How ’bout some football? and those Cowboys? and Dr Pepper?

Robert Francis -
16.00 Normal 0 ...
Read more
Government

Biden, Harris lash Trump at debut of historic VP choice

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and WILL WEISSERT Associated PressWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pushed past their one-time...
Read more
Government

Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both

AP News -
Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as bothBy JILL COLVIN, ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — An overzealous...
Read more
CCBP

Where’s the Dr Pepper?

FWBP Staff -
First toilet paper, now Dr Pepper? Now the COVID-19 really has it out for Texas. Yes, there’s a shortage...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Football. We’ve got college football. Wednesday almost seemed like a normal day in Texas. The Big 12 announces it will play. The Dallas Cowboys have a press conference and Jerry Jones seemed almost low key after being incommunicado for months.

I’ll admit, I kind of hoped we wouldn’t have football. Not because I don’t like it, just because it would be the capper to tell the grandchildren. “Yep, and we didn’t have football either. That’s how horrible 2020 was.”

Oh well, we’ve got plenty to remember this year for. I mean

https://bit.ly/2PMJeVr

It’s an election year too and yesterday the two campaigns took shots at each other. Expect it to happen as they say where ever they speak Latin: ad infinitum. Biden campaign attacks Trump. https://bit.ly/31NSSwI Trump campaign attacks Biden: https://bit.ly/2PNh3FR Prediction: This will be repeated. But first, there’s a real crisis here: First toilet paper, now Dr Pepper? Now the COVID-19 really has it out for Texas. Yes, there’s a shortage of Dr Pepper. The company, formally known as Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) and based in both Burlington, Mass. and Plano, has apparently had shortages in all flavors – including its new Dr Pepper & Crème Soda flavor (hmmm …. smell a marketing ploy?).told customers on its Twitter feed: “We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!” The scarcity of the Texas-born beverage is due to increased demand, according to what Keurig Dr Pepper told CNN. CNN also noted there is an aluminum can shortage which may be impacting cans of the soda.

https://bit.ly/3gXdEjK

Looking for some business advice? Nikole Dickman and Jessica Candler are co-owners of Envoy FSP, a Fort Worth company and they’ve got some advice on what to do during this pandemic. Drink a cup of coffee and read this. That’s my advice. . 

https://bit.ly/3kEkiNX

Previous articleBiden, Harris lash Trump at debut of historic VP choice
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

CCBP

Where’s the Dr Pepper?

FWBP Staff -
First toilet paper, now Dr Pepper? Now the COVID-19 really has it out for Texas. Yes, there’s a shortage...
Read more
Culture

Tribune closing 5 newsrooms including NY Daily News

AP News -
By MARY ESCH Associated PressTribune Publishing Company, which owns some of the most storied newspapers in American journalism, said Wednesday that it...
Read more
Culture

Mineral Wells course aims to be worth the drive

FWBP Staff -
Holiday Hills Golf Course 4801 U.S. 180 Mineral Wells 76067 (directly across from...
Read more
Culture

Golden Triangle Branch Library to open on Aug. 18

FWBP Staff -
The Golden Triangle Branch Library, at 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., will open its doors to the public for...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Budget time, COVID housing and ‘If I Had a Hammer’

Robert Francis -
Trini Lopez, a singer and guitarist who gained fame for his versions of “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer” in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101