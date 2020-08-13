What to Know: How ’bout some football? and those Cowboys? and Dr Pepper?

Football. We’ve got college football. Wednesday almost seemed like a normal day in Texas. The Big 12 announces it will play. The Dallas Cowboys have a press conference and Jerry Jones seemed almost low key after being incommunicado for months.

I’ll admit, I kind of hoped we wouldn’t have football. Not because I don’t like it, just because it would be the capper to tell the grandchildren. “Yep, and we didn’t have football either. That’s how horrible 2020 was.”

Oh well, we’ve got plenty to remember this year for. I mean

It's an election year too and yesterday the two campaigns took shots at each other. Expect it to happen as they say where ever they speak Latin: ad infinitum. Prediction: This will be repeated. But first, there's a real crisis here: First toilet paper, now Dr Pepper? Now the COVID-19 really has it out for Texas. Yes, there's a shortage of Dr Pepper. The company, formally known as Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) and based in both Burlington, Mass. and Plano, has apparently had shortages in all flavors – including its new Dr Pepper & Crème Soda flavor (hmmm …. smell a marketing ploy?).told customers on its Twitter feed: "We know it's harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We're working on it – hang tight!" The scarcity of the Texas-born beverage is due to increased demand, according to what Keurig Dr Pepper told CNN. CNN also noted there is an aluminum can shortage which may be impacting cans of the soda.

Looking for some business advice? Nikole Dickman and Jessica Candler are co-owners of Envoy FSP, a Fort Worth company and they’ve got some advice on what to do during this pandemic. Drink a cup of coffee and read this. That’s my advice. .

