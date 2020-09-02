What to Know: Innovation on the menu, let’s get connected and lists! We’ve got lists!

Innovation is on the menu

Bars are getting some exemptions so they can open as “restaurants.” It may save the life of many a bar.

The new rules call for bars to serve food, but the food doesn’t have to be prepared in a kitchen on premises. That is, a kitchen they don’t have.

But who will provide that food?

Cody Hickman and Kevin Brown of 360 Smoke Shack at 2708 W 7th smelled – forgive me, for I know that I hath punned – an opportunity. So, along with building their own business, they are also now providing food services for neighboring bars with an updated concept – Pub grub with a chef-crafted menu.

I’ve just provided a taste of this story. I’ll have more later.

Fort Worth, let’s get connected

Collin County, Dallas, Austin, Denton – they all score high on a new study that ranks counties by their ability to have residents work from home and by their high-speed connections. Tarrant County? We ranked so low, I couldn’t count without losing track. But leaders know we’ve got to improve, and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price discusses the issue.

Let’s Make A Deal!

Where’s Monty Hall when you need him? The Trump administration still wants a deal on a coronavirus aid package with the Democrats. Deal or No Deal?

Homes, Sweet Homes

Arlington-based homebuilder D.R. Horton has acquired 53 acres for a new housing development on the south side of Denton. The company plans to build 206 homes in the area.

Lists, we’ve got lists

While we have put several of our lists on hold, we’re going to do a few this year. Frankly, it’s been difficult reaching people because of furloughs or simply because people are working from home.

But we’re collecting data for our Top 100 list, our Public Relations/Advertising list and for our Engineering list.

