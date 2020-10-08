What to Know: It’s election time, let’s all vote up!

Gov. Greg Abbott has opened the saloons to drinking again – that is if the county leaders deem it safe – and it may be just in time. We’re about to have elections and though you wouldn’t know it from recent history, booze and elections have a long, sloppy history together.

In an election for the Virginia House of Burgesses in 1758, for instance, voters had several candidates before them. One of them, a wealthy planter who had gained some fame in the French and Indian War was more than happy to serve the potential voters with their choice of alcohol. You might know that candidate better as the Father of our country, George Washington. He offered the voters 47 gallons of beer, 35 gallons of wine, 2 gallons of cider, nearly 4 pints of brandy and 70 gallons of rum punch. George won the election, by the way, though other candidates were also making offers of alcohol.

No surprise, since he brewed whiskey at Mount Vernon, that George knew his alcohol.

We often bemoan the lack of voter participation in elections, but back in those days, elections were truly “party” affairs with plenty of people letting loose as they voted. If you said you were going to “participate in civic affairs,” it might mean you were going to get wasted.

And it wasn’t just booze. In the 1660s, something called Election Cake was also popular on election day. The cake was a big sweet bread with raisins, figs and spices – and probably rum.

In New York in the late 1700s, voters were likely cheered and jeered by candidates and their supporters and opponents as they went to vote. The winners would then pick up the tab of those that voted for and against them.

We’re a bit more sedate. This year there are free rides being offered to the polls, but you’ll have to provide your own alcohol once you return home. This ain’t the good ol’ days.

My grandmother always said that elections had a stifling effect on the economy. Her theory was that people didn’t want to commit to making purchases until they knew the outcome of an election. I’m not sure how sound her theory was, but she did have 60 years’ experience running a business.

Texas economist Ray Perryman sort of supports her view and takes note of the fact that who is elected usually doesn’t make that much difference. The economy was growing before the pandemic and once that dust – and the infections – settle, it’s likely to start growing again.

Economist jokes:

An economist is walking in the country and comes across a farmer with a huge flock of sheep. He tells the farmer:

“I will bet you $100 against one of your sheep that I can tell you the exact number in this flock.”

The farmer thinks it over; he could use $100, so he agrees.

“973,” says the economist.

The farmer is astonished. “OK, I’m a man of my word, take a sheep.”

The economist takes an animal and begins to walk away.

“Wait,” cries the farmer. “Let me have a chance to get even. Double or nothing I can guess your occupation.”

The economist agrees.

“You are an economist,” says the farmer.

“Amazing!” responds the economist. “You are exactly right! But tell me, how did you deduce that?”

“Well,” said the farmer, “put down my dog and I’ll tell you.”

A mathematician, an accountant and an economist apply for the same job.

The interviewer calls in the mathematician and asks, “What do two plus two equal?” The mathematician replies “Four.” The interviewer asks “Four, exactly?” The mathematician looks at the interviewer incredulously and says “Yes, four, exactly.”

The interviewer calls in the accountant and asks the same question “What do two plus two equal?” The accountant says, “On average, four – give or take ten percent, but on average, four.”

Then the interviewer calls in the economist: “What do two plus two equal?” The economist gets up, locks the door, closes the shade, sits down next to the interviewer and says, “What do you want it to equal”?

Three economists go hunting. They come across a large deer. The first economist fires, but misses by a yard to the left. The second economist fires, but misses a yard to the right. The third economist shouts in triumph: “We got it! We got it!“