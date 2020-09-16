81 F
What to Know: Jobs coming to town and Preserve the Fort, Part deux

By Robert Francis
photo of three men jumping on ground near bare trees during daytime
Photo by Zachary Nelson on Unsplash

Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

500 jobs? Filling a nearly empty building? Jobs that pay an average of $75,000? A new journalism venture coming to town?

white and black now hiring signage
Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash

Ha! Got you.

Nope, Fort Worth and Texas officials are more than a little gleeful as they seem on the verge of filling the former FAA headquarters with another aviation-related company with the hope of bringing more than 500 corporate jobs. The city seemed at least to have the pretense of going through the motions of setting things up for the company to make the move. The news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s  office made it sound like all 500 employees were already here and ordering another round of margaritas at Joe T’s.

Not quite yet, but still, it’s good news for a year where the business world is all about survival, not expansion and growth. This is a good sign.

Aviation-related company eyes Fort Worth for key expansion

Speaking of survival, the very popular Preserve the Fort grant campaign is up and running again.

preserve the fort second round courtesy fort worth

Almost $9 million is available to businesses through these grants, which are funded by part of the City of Fort Worth’s CARES Act allocation, the city said in a news release.

Thanks to the success of the first round of Preserve the Fort grants earlier this summer, the city’s Economic Development Department and United Way of Tarrant County have expanded the grant criteria to include slightly larger businesses with up to 500 employees, in addition to smaller for-profit businesses and self-employed individuals/independent contractors. It could be a life saver.

Fort Worth launches 2nd round of Preserve the Fort small business grant program

It was also a good day for the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

The late Anne Marion and the Burnett Foundation have made a $25 million gift to establish The Anne W. Marion Endowment in support of the operations of the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine in perpetuity.

This transformational gift will provide funds to support students, faculty and programming for the medical school, the school said in a news release.

$25 million gift for TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine

Wednesday is National Guacamole Day and the Dallas Cowboys are actually playing football, which seemed so unlikely just a few months back. So what better time to celebrate both. Go for it on fourth down!

rectangular white platter of sliced food and eggs
Photo by Wesual Click on Unsplash

¡Yo Quiero! Brands, a North Texas-based company, earlier this summer announced a brand partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. So, no surprise there are some products with the Cowboy star that are ready to party with you.

Here are a couple of avocado jokes for the day:

A senior citizen comes to his weekly card game with a young guy wearing skinny jeans, wearing a beret and eating avocado toast.

His friends say: “Who is this guy?”

The senior citizen says: “This is my hip replacement.”

What’s an avocado’s favorite arcade game?

Guac-a-mole

It’s National Guacamole Day! Here’s one way to celebrate with America’s team

