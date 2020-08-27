77.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
What to Know: Laura is coming and that recipe you've been waiting for

By Robert Francis
Hurricane Laura. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Laura is coming

Laura roared toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a menacing Category 4 hurricane late Wednesday, raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of engulfing entire communities. News reports were saying it could move toward a Category 5 hurricane.

If you get some song in your head each time a news person says the word “Laura” it’s likely the tune from a 1944 film starring Dana Andrews and Gene Tierney. The song has a haunting Am9 in the opening measure “Lau-ra” with both syllables being sung or played with a “b” note, the 9th of the chord which was fairly unusual then. It’s a good flick too.

https://bit.ly/3aYAbup

A truck with no driver? You might see one on the North Texas roads. Waymo, the U.S. self-driving vehicle subsidiary of Alphabet, has set up a new depot in Dallas that will serve as the hub for road-testing its fleet of 18-wheelers.

Waymo truck and Pacifica courtesy Waymo

https://bit.ly/3hyJVxU

Speaking of computers, did you know Steven Spielberg’s father designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s while working for General Electric. The machine allowed computer scientists at Dartmouth College to develop the programming language BASIC, which would be essential to the rise of personal computers in the 1970s and ’80s.

I didn’t, until he died Tuesday at age 103.

https://bit.ly/34Ar41F

If you’ve seen news reports or the documentary “The Price of Honor” on this case, you probably haven’t forgotten it. On Wednesday, a Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters was arrested in a small North Texas town, the FBI said. The so-called “honor’ killings were horrific. But they caught him, at least there’s that.

https://bit.ly/3b0ToeR

We Fort Worthians still love our food, even if we can’t get it anymore. I wrote yesterday a bit about Rockyfeller’s, the late-night diner chain that once dotted the Fort Worth landscape. I mentioned I had found a recipe for the special Rocky sauce and tried it.

I should have said I found two recipes, but kind of made my own. The two recipes are: Combine equal parts of mustard (not too tangy), sweet pickle relish and Heinz 57 sauce. The second recipe says to combine 2 parts yellow mustard, 1 part tomato puree and 1 part dill relish.

I’ll be honest, I substituted ketchup for the tomato puree and added some Worcestershire sauce to mine. The person I served it to, who spent a lot more time at Rockyfeller’s than I did, said that version tasted closest to his culinary – and likely – drunken memories.

Give it a try. After burger week of course. You’ve got plenty of burgers to try this week.

Oh, and the burger I was eating the other day was from Tommy’s. As I said it was awesome.

https://whatsupfortworth.com/burger-week/ 

