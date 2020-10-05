What to Know: Let’s talk some football and tacos!

Just before TCU’s first game we released this year’s edition of Frog Fever, our annual celebration of all things TCU sports, primarily football.

Obviously, we began working on this some time ago – really a time when we weren’t sure when or if there would be a football season. There were other issues. TCU’s quarterback had some health problems and it wasn’t clear that it wouldn’t end his career. Also, TCU’s rate of COVID infections (the school, not the team) quickly rose as classes began and there were fears the outbreak might spread to the team – but so far, so good.

So far-so good, in fact, might be said for the football season. Unlike the NBA, which isolated in a bubble, or the NHL, which decamped to a country that figured COVID out (Canada), football was playing long odds. And though there have been more than a few COVID penalty flags, the football season – both professional and college – is up and running.

TCU took a big step forward this weekend with a victory over the University of Texas down in Austin. TCU Coach Gary Patterson seems to have the Longhorns’ number. TCU is 6-2 over Texas since the Frogs joined the Big 12.

TCU hosts Kansas State next Saturday.

Also in the Big 12, our neighbors to the north, where the school tries to live up to the football team, Oklahoma lost again to an opponent, Iowa State, they were expected to beat easily. The No. 18 Sooners began the season as a playoff contender and were No. 3 before losing to Kansas State. They likely will fall out of the Top 25.

As the great Gil LeBreton Tweeted after the loss: “Wow. Two or three more losses for @OU_Football and the College Football Playoff committee might not vote them into the playoff.”

Texas plays Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next Saturday in a game that will see the Sooners unranked. At least they can wave hello to Big Tex and maybe score a Fletcher’s Corny Dog.

Just south of Fort Worth, Baylor lost in overtime to West Virginia.

To the east, No. 18 SMU is the only 4-0 team in the country. The TCU-SMU game – delayed by COVID cases – would be interesting as heck if it were rescheduled. SMU home games are interesting, not just for football. At Saturday’s 30-27 win against Memphis, police removed fans in the end zone student section late in the first half for not wearing face coverings or adhering to social distancing guidelines.

As for the Cowboys? They are racking up record yards in the air and taking gambles that would have sent former Coach Jason Garrett into apoplexy. But they’re 1-3. Oh well, fun to watch.

As for Frog Fever, we’ve still got it. If you’re interested in a copy, contact Shevoyd Hamilton at shamilton@bizpress.net

Sunday was National Taco Day, even though it was Sunday and not Taco Tuesday.

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

Some may wonder when the alliterative, but tasty phrase Taco Tuesday came into being? According to several sources, the first known use of the term was in 1973 in Rapid City, South Dakota of all places. Commercially anyway the first use was by Wyoming-based (Wyoming? I really need to see some proof) fast food restaurant Taco John’s was granted a trademark for “Taco Tuesday” in 1989 everywhere in the U.S., except New Jersey. It wasn’t a mob thing, in New Jersey, Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar of Somers Point trademarked the term in 1982. They really should have done a Soprano’s episode about Tony defending the trademark.

But Texas really deserves some credit. Texas Taco Tuesday is even more alliterative, so we should claim that.