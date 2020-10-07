What to Know: Music to our ears

You can always remember where you were when you heard or saw something that you knew was going to change things.

I knew when I first saw MTV that something was happening here (this was when MTV played videos). One of those videos that I knew would change things was Van Halen’s Jump. I was watching MTV in a duplex I was living in on University Drive near TCU. I still drive by it occasionally.

Before, you could sort of dismiss heavy-metal music as stuff boys listened to from age 13 to 18 and then moved on to something else. A friend of mine in D.C. and I used to have a sort-of comedy act and we would put on a heavy metal record and then play air guitar complete with the grimace and pained expressions. It was a laff riot at parties where people were plenty drunk.

Jump was something else. For one thing, it had a melody – you could dance to it and, perhaps most important, girls loved it.

Van Halen wasn’t all that much heavy metal per se, but they had devoted fans for both the band and the band’s preternaturally talented guitar player, Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie died on Tuesday and he was someone who truly changed things. Unlike other heavy metal guitar players who seemed to carry the weight of the world on their shoulders with their grimaces and serious looks that my friend Charlie and I parodied, Eddie was having fun and it was infectious. He even stepped out of heavy metal and hard rock and played on Michael Jackson’s pop-soul hit Beat It.

Even though Eddie had his problems, he was married to one of America’s sweethearts, Valerie Bertinelli, for many years. Like his guitar playing, Eddie seemed to enjoy life and he was a big family man, playing with his brothers and son in many iterations of Van Halen.

R.I.P. Eddie.

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Speaking of music, we have an in-depth story on the new leader of the Fort Worth Opera, Afton Battle. She comes to Fort Worth Opera following development and strategic consulting work with Red Clay Dance Company, the National Black Theatre, the African American Policy Forum, and Brooklyn arts and culture firm Red Olive Consulting. It’s no secret that arts and culture groups are dealing with a lot of issues during the pandemic, but read our story and you’ll see that the Opera looks to be in good hands.

Afton Battle: New Fort Worth Opera general director proves you can come home again

There are a million musician jokes. It may be the reason man invented music. Here are a few good ones. No offense meant as some of these hit close to home. Note that, in general, the instruments and musicians can be interchangeable:

What’s the difference between a conductor and God? God doesn’t think he’s a conductor.

Arnold Schoenberg walks into a bar. “I’ll have a gin please, but no tonic.”

How can you tell if a singer’s at your door? They can’t find the key and don’t know when to come in.

Repeat that same joke with harmonica player.

How do you get a trombonist off your doorstep?

Pay them for the pizza.

How does a soprano sing a scale? Do, Re, Mi, Me, Me, Me, Me ME!

A drummer is tired of being ridiculed by other musicians for not really knowing music and decides to change instruments. He walks into a music shop and says, “I’ll take that red trumpet over there, and that accordion.” After a second, the shop owner says, “OK, you can have the fire extinguisher but the radiator stays.”

Father pays for his son to take bass lessons.

“How was the first lesson?” the father asks.

“Great,” says son, “I learned how to play four notes in a bar.”

After second lesson, father asks: “Son, how was the second lesson?”

“Great,” says son. “I learned how to follow those first four notes with four more.”

After the third lesson, father asks: “Son, how was the third lesson?”

Son: “I couldn’t go. I had a gig.”

How do you keep your violin from being stolen?

Put it in a viola case.

What do you call a beautiful woman on a trombonist’s arm?

A tattoo.