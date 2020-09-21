What to Know: New leader at FW Opera, RGB’s impact and New York for your nose

Afton Battle FWO courtesy

Got a bit of a scoop, or at least it’s fairly new news. There’s a new leader at the Fort Worth Opera.

After a six-month international search, the board of the opera has named Afton Battle to become only the company’s eighth general director, effective immediately. The appointment of Battle, a native of Amarillo, marks a return to her home state of Texas, where she graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in voice performance before attending Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey, and receiving a master of music in voice performance and pedagogy.

Quick, what are the four words that greet you as you walk into the United State Supreme Court?

Supreme Court

Equal Justice Under Law

I knew that, but was reminded of it by Meg Penrose, professor of law at Texas A&M Law School in Fort Worth. I spoke to her Saturday, the day after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

“She is such a great example for any law student, for any lawyer, for anyone who believes in equal justice under law, the four words that greet you as you walk into the United States Supreme Court,” said Penrose. “I mean, I think more than any other justice besides Thurgood Marshall, she personified that in her entire career.”

Penrose had some great things to say about Ginsburg and her impact.

One thing I learned later is that her death was announced Friday night as millions of American Jews were preparing celebrations for the first night of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

There’s a lot more to it, but for many, those who die on the new year holiday are considered “tzadik,” a title given to the righteous and saintly.

Another thing I did know is that when Ginsburg announced she had cancer in 2009, a U.S. Senator basically celebrated that she would be dead soon. Ginsburg outlived him by more than three years.

Of course, it didn’t take long for partisan bickering to break out after Ginsburg’s death and the senator who four years ago drew a line in the sand and pontificated about letting the American people choose a new president before they sat someone on the Supreme Court now sang a different tune.

So I watched the Emmys a bit and I’ve got to admit there were a lot of shows I had no idea were on or what streaming service I could use to find them.

Regina King. Andrew Howard in “Watchmen.” Photo: Mark Hill/HBO

The only show that won a lot of awards that I really watched was Watchmen. I’m steeped in the “Watchmen universe” and I had trouble keeping up with the show. I liked it, as my column about it shows, but I can’t imagine someone just tuning in to Watchmen instead of say, NCIS, and figuring out what is going on. Still, a shout out to it for bringing the Tulsa massacre and Bass Reeves into popular culture. That fictional show did a better job of educating America on a significant historical event and a fascinating unsung hero that any of our history books have.

So, let me pull back the curtain here a bit. I often consult a website called “National What Day” to find all those different days we celebrate. Sept. 21 is bereft of national days. It is National Chai Day, National Pecan Cookie Day and National New York Day.

I dig all three of those, but I do feel like New York does a pretty good job of looking out for itself. Anyway, I clicked on the link for National New York Day and, following a little New York history, there were some advertisements for some New York celebration products. Among those advertisements was one for a candle titled Homesick New York. Yes, you can buy a candle that smells like New York. Further investigation revealed candles that smell like Dallas, London, San Francisco and several other places, including a bookstore smell. Check it out. I learned something and I hope you did, too.

