What to Know: No mask, no go

I witnessed my first person get denied entrance to a restaurant over a refusal to wear a mask.

It sounds dramatic, but it wasn’t. A truck drove up, parked and a man and woman got out to enter. Neither had a mask. Nothing too surprising there. I’ve gotten out of my car several times, headed to a door and then suddenly remembered, gone back to my car and put on a mask. But these two made it to the door. The restaurant manager happened to be in front of the door and politely told the couple they couldn’t enter without masks. He then offered to supply a mask if they didn’t have them.

Here, the couple simply re-entered their truck and left. No wild accusations or any political statements. Maybe they were embarrassed, who knows? Anyway, the drama was short-lived, if there was any drama at all. I returned to my burger in peace.

Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash

It was a pretty recognizable truck so when I left I looked to see if the truck had parked at one of the other restaurants in the area, but I didn’t see the truck.

The restaurant manager wondered rhetorically how someone would not know they needed to wear a mask. A mask order has been in place for weeks and, anyway, he had offered a mask if they needed it.

Now it looks like COVID cases are rising just about everywhere, even places where they had the spread under control.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed medical personnel and supplies to the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region as the coronavirus surges again, marking the second time in two weeks the state has sent response teams because of rising caseloads.

Hospitalizations are increasing in Amarillo and Lubbock, mirroring overall numbers across the state.

An additional 100 medical workers were due to arrive at hospitals in the cities by Sunday, Abbott said. The state is also sending ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Hospitals in some parts of the state are filling with coronavirus patients, alarming health officials who say Texas could be on the brink of another surge after a relative plateau in September.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients has swung upward in parts of the state including West Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Panhandle and El Paso, where hospitalizations have reached an all-time high and the mayor warned of an “unprecedented number of new cases.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins last week upped the area’s coronavirus threat level to red — the highest risk — as more patients are being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 and as infections have climbed, including among school-aged children.

Experts blame social events like birthday parties and game day gatherings for the recent upticks, and they say there is widespread fatigue for following stringent guidelines to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowded indoor spaces.

The upshot? This thing ain’t over yet.

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths as Abbott sends team to Panhandle as cases mount

On Friday, I posted a story about the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, focusing on their weekend concerts with guest conductor Roderick Cox. The concerts are over, but the story is worth checking out. He’s a pretty hot young conductor and, if you want to see him again, he will lead the Dallas Symphony this upcoming weekend.

It was great to get out again. There was plenty of social distancing and the music was great.

Check ‘em out.

Fort Worth Symphony Symphonic Series will feature guest conductor Cox

I’ll end this with one musician joke:

How many saxophonists does it take to change a light bulb?

Three – one to change the bulb, two to talk about how Charlie Parker could have done it better.