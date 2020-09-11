64.3 F
What to Know: On this day ...
What to Know: On this day …

By Robert Francis

Robert Francis
Robert Francis
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.

Fort Worth had a key connection to the tragedy in the then-owner of the Fort Worth Brahmas Hockey Team was Stuart Fraser, vice chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, the bond market brokerage firm that lost 658 employees in the terrorist attack. I spoke to him when he came to TCU in 2004 to discuss the events of that day.

Fraser talks 9-11 impact at TCU in 2004

I also spoke to Andrew Card, who in 2001 was with President Bush when the attack happened. He gave a moment-by-moment account of the events of that day when he spoke in Fort Worth in 2014.

In Market: The face of war

This year the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will stream a moment of silence on Sept. 11.

Read: Fort Worth Museum will stream a moment of silence on Sept. 11

What’s a career? Check out our story on a local criminologist who has taken a skeleton for a little dance and written a book about it. She’s a professor at TCU and she’s helped more than a few people. Read her story:

Bones of a career: Local criminologist helps victims with grief

Go Speed Racer!

Cowtown’s annual C.A.L.F. Race is going virtual and interactive on Oct. 3, 2020. Give the Cowtown a try and sweat in the comfort of your own home!

Read: Cowtown Marathon C.A.L.F. Virtual Race and NEW Fall Fitness Challenge

Own more of T. Boone’s collection!

Works of art depicting the American West and other pieces collected by the late Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens are expected to sell at auction for more than $15 million.

 Western art collected by T. Boone Pickens offered at auction

