What to know on Tuesday, Aug. 4: Council session and stepping in it

If there’s a City Council meeting to check out this year, this may be it. Today Work Session at 3 p.m. will see a presentation on a preliminary set of recommendations for reform in the police department.

Well, when you step in it, you step in it. TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson, in trying to tell a player not to use a racial slur, used it in quoting the player and … well. Texas Christian University Chancellor Victor Bocshini said Patterson apologized to players for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings.

Meanwhile, speaking of football, the Big 12 is planning to play 11 games this season. Teams will play conference games and one non-conference game. Are you ready for some football? Or just some sort of normalcy? Good luck with that. It’s 2020. Get used to it.

Speaking of sports, in New York, a horse named Fort Worth won a race. Hmm, who could be involved?

I was waiting to mail a package at UPS this weekend and the couple in front of me – 6 feet in front of me – were trying to stuff a tuxedo into a box to mail it. I asked what they were doing and they said they had just gotten married and they used some company that mails you tuxedos after you send them your measurements. You then send it back and it goes out to someone else. Standing there in line, I knew the days of Men’s Wearhouse and those old tuxedo places of my marryin’ days were long gone. Sure enough, Monday Men’s Wearhouse filed for bankruptcy, joining a long, long line of retailers crying “Uncle” and seeking bankruptcy protection. Lord & Taylor also filed on Monday. Check out the damage:

Meanwhile, the White House, the Dems and the Repubs are still talking about a pandemic rescue package. No hurry,, really. Oh, by the way, your landlord called. Your rent is due. Hand it over or get packin’

