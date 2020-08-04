78 F
What to know on Tuesday, Aug. 4: Council session and stepping in it

By Robert Francis
Aug calendar on wall
Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash

Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Here’s what to know on Aug. 4, the day in 1892 when Lizzie Borden’s parents were murdered in Fall River, Massachusetts -that ax thing – and the day in 1790 when U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and musical theatre star Alexander Hamilton established the Revenue Marine Service, which became the U.S. Coast  Guard. Troy McClure must be proud (that’s a Simpsons shout-out).

council chamber

If there’s a City Council meeting to check out this year, this may be it. Today Work Session at 3 p.m. will see a presentation on a preliminary set of recommendations for reform in the police department.

https://bit.ly/39RSPDH

Well, when you step in it, you step in it. TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson, in trying to tell a player not to use a racial slur, used it in quoting the player and … well. Texas Christian University Chancellor Victor Bocshini said Patterson apologized to players for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings.

Check it out:

https://bit.ly/2PiwPZc

Meanwhile, speaking of football, the Big 12 is planning to play 11 games this season. Teams will play conference games and one non-conference game. Are you ready for some football? Or just some sort of normalcy? Good luck with that. It’s 2020. Get used to it.

https://bit.ly/3k9fAYn

Speaking of sports, in New York, a horse named Fort Worth won a race. Hmm, who could be involved?

https://bit.ly/3kd83rM

man in black suit jacket and black dress pants
Photo by Benjamin Rascoe on Unsplash

I was waiting to mail a package at UPS this weekend and the couple in front of me – 6 feet in front of me – were trying to stuff a tuxedo into a box to mail it. I asked what they were doing and they said they had just gotten married and they used some company that mails you tuxedos after you send them your measurements. You then send it back and it goes out to someone else. Standing there in line, I knew the days of Men’s Wearhouse and those old tuxedo places of my marryin’ days were long gone. Sure enough, Monday Men’s Wearhouse filed for bankruptcy, joining a long, long line of retailers crying “Uncle” and seeking bankruptcy protection. Lord & Taylor also filed on Monday. Check out the damage:

https://bit.ly/3k9g29e

Texas Capitol at night.

Meanwhile, the White House, the Dems and the Repubs are still talking about a pandemic rescue package. No hurry,, really. Oh, by the way, your landlord called. Your rent is due. Hand it over or get packin’

https://bit.ly/2DBlUXG

