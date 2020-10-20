What to Know: Own a piece of Downtown Fort Worth

Want to be a big wheel in Downtown Fort Worth? Hey, we’ve got three big buildings for sale, so now’s your opportunity if you’ve got a few extra million sitting around with nothing to do. Mark Cuban, want to come invest in Cowtown? Now’s the chance. Rename the buildings Shark Tank Plaza or Maverick Office Tower or Dirk Nowitzki Skyscraper and brand yourself in the West.

Last week, the Burnett Plaza building went on the market and on Monday Younger Partner said they were offering another landmark property in downtown Fort Worth, the 439,801-square-foot Oil & Gas/Star–Telegram Buildings.

What does this mean for Fort Worth? Generally, it means that organizations that own buildings like this are ready to cash in their investment.

According to this Tarrant County Historic Resources Survey book I’ve got (it’s kind of old and hard to read, so if I misstate something, forgive me) The Oil & Gas/Star-Telegram Buildings started out as yet another design by Fort Worth architect Wyatt C. Hedrick. The first of the two towers was built for The Fair department store. According to the book, the building was constructed in 1930, built by Hewitt Construction Company. The Fair was established in Fort Worth in 1890 and occupied the first 6 floors of the building. The building is capped by a cast stone frieze in the Gothic mode.

The Fair store closed in 1963 (I don’t recall it, but I recall adults talking about it and I’ve occasionally seen a hat box at estate sales with the logo of the store) and the second floor was then taken over by The Petroleum Club.

Also tying into last week’s news, we’ve got an update on the decision to shutter the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Basically, this hurts economically, but damn, it hurts emotionally most of all.

The Fort Worth Stock Show Midway in 1922. There is a ride called “The Whip” in the background and a Ferris wheel on the right.

By the way, Wednesday is National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, so do something nice for your local chamber. They’ve probably done something nice for you.

It also happens to be National Hagfish Day. Not sure how you support your local hagfish, but here’s a celebration tip from the National Day Calendar people, which is where I get this weird stuff:

Hagfish are the ugliest of species. The idea behind this National Day is to encourage everyone to look beyond the exterior of the Hagfish and appreciate how highly evolved they are. Not unlike a book cover, the day points out the benefits of looking deeper into the subject.

The hagfish offers many benefits to the ecosystem. Despite its unappealing exterior, it scavenges the ocean floor, cleaning up the debris of dead marine animals. The slime they produce protects them from predators. While it’s thinner than human hair, the slime is stronger than nylon. Researchers are seeking the potential commercial, medical and environmental uses of slime.

There, on National Hagfish day, look a little beneath the surface. That guy you work with who drinks Diet Coke all day. He’s probably got more to him that buying Diet Cokes from the soft drink machine on the 5th floor.

Speaking of Diet Coke, pour one out for its sister beverage, Tab, which is being discontinued by the end of the year. Tab was introduced as a “women’s diet drink” in 1963 and was Coke’s first diet soda.