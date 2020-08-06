What to know: A forgotten Fort Worth hero and the World’s Largest … what?

Those darn rabbit holes

I thought I had gone down that 1936 Olympics rabbit hole as far as I could go yesterday. But no. Because guess what? There’s a Fort Worth connection.

Yep. Here’s the 1936 story from the Associated Press:

Another gold medal was added to the steadily growing American collection by Earle Meadows of Fort Worth, Tex. The Southern California Trojan soared to the Olympic mark-smashing height of 4.35 meters, eclipsing the old record made by Bill Miller at Los Angeles four years ago.

Yep, Fort Worth. Using a handy old book I own – Sports Champions of Fort Worth, Texas – Meadows went to my alma mater – Paschal – then called Central High – and grew up near Burnett Park on the edge of downtown. He earned a scholarship to USC and got on the Olympic team of pole vaulters. Meadows competed for the United States in the 1936 Summer Olympics held in Berlin, Germany in the pole vault where he won the gold medal. His winning vault is featured in Leni Riefenstahl’s film Olympiad, followed by a close-up him saluting as the “Star Spangled Banner”” is played, crossfading to the US flag.

He returned to Fort Worth where in retirement he ran a musical instrument business. Meadows died in 1992 at age 79.

All right cue up another ESPN 30 For 30.

Check out the AP story here:

https://bit.ly/3gBbm9Y

Billy Bob’s, the World’s Largest … Restaurant?

Billy Bob’s is coming back, but as a restaurant. They’ve filed paperwork with the state and so they – along with some other bars around the state – are getting ready to open. Sorry, still no bull rides, but plenty of music.

Billy Bob’s Texas

Friday, Rep. Roger Williams is holding a press conference at Billy Bob’s to gain support for a bill he introduced to help the live music business.

Check it out:

https://bit.ly/3ifSVHY

Last stop on the subway

One of the greats has passed. Pete Hamill, one of the great New York columnists is headed to that great typewriter in the sky.

Hamill was one of the city’s last great crusading columnists and links to journalism’s days of chattering typewriters and smoked-filled banter, an Irish American both tough and sentimental who related to the underdog and mingled with the elite, according to our story. Hamill goes back to the days when writers were stars. He dated Jacqueline Onassis. In case you’re wondering, I’ve never dated Jacqueline Onassis.

“I have the native son’s irrational love of the place,” Hamill wrote in his 2004 book, “Downtown: My Manhattan.” “New York is a city of daily irritations, occasional horrors, hourly tests of will and even courage, and huge dollops of pure beauty.”

I would say Rest in Peace, but really writers like Hamill want something crazy to happen so they can write about it. As a reporter friend of mine used to say to the rich and powerful when he interviewed them: “A bad day for you is a good day for me.”

https://bit.ly/3kfISET

Good news, bad news

Guess what, your Fort Worth property taxes likely aren’t going up next fiscal year. That’s the good news. The bad news? They likely aren’t going down either.

https://bit.ly/3a0UBm7