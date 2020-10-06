What to Know: Raise a glass? Maybe.

Raise a glass, maybe

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance may shortly be raising a glass to cheer.

Gov. Greg Abbott strongly suggested he will relax regulations soon, allowing bars to reopen. In a Tweet, he said: “Texans have continued to keep COVID under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!”

The TBNA has been at odds with Abbott since September, when he did not include bars at the same time he relaxed regulations for restaurants.

We may know a bit more later today, after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting. It would be good news for everyone if COVID-19 cases are falling.

Flu season is nearly here and many physicians are concerned about how that could have a greater impact than usual. For one, since most of us have been staying home and away from others, any chance to develop immunities to the flu may not have happened.

The CDC estimated that last year the flu hospitalized 400,000 Americans and killed 22,000.

Adding flu to the toll of COVID-19 – which has killed more than 1 million people worldwide, including more than 206,000 Americans – would further strain hospitals. Both flu and the coronavirus have similar symptoms and even if they’re mild, doctors warn of confusion as people seek testing to learn which illness they have and if anyone they’ve been around needs to quarantine.

The good news: The same precautions that help stop spread of the coronavirus – wearing masks, avoiding crowds, washing your hands and keeping your distance – can help block influenza, too.

Speaking of scary things, Americans are apparently eating their worries.

Photo by KT on Unsplash

We may not know if trick or treating will happen this year because of the pandemic, but we are buying Halloween candy even it trick-or-treating slows to a trickle.

U.S. sales of Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. And if we’re eating our troubles, most of our troubles are chocolate. Sales of Halloween chocolate alone are up 25%.

Earlier Halloween displays at some chains, like dollar stores, Meijer and ShopRite, likely helped boost sales. But Americans may also be in a mood to celebrate after months of pandemic anxiety.

Americans load up on candy, trick or treat – or not

I wrote about football yesterday, but found some good Dallas Cowboys jokes I thought I’d share:

What does a Dallas Cowboys fan do when his team has won the Super Bowl?

He turns off the PlayStation.

How many Dallas Cowboys fans does it take to change a light bulb?

They don’t. They just talk about how it used to work when Jimmy Johnson was in charge of the bulb.

Rooting for the Dallas Cowboys is the most authentic fan experience in sports.

Just like them, you too can watch the playoffs from the comfort of your couch at home.

What is the difference between the Dallas Cowboys and a dollar bill?

A dollar bill is good for 4 quarters.

What do the Dallas Cowboys and the Rev. Billy Graham have in common?

Both can make 70,000 people stand up and shout “Holy!” But the Cowboy fans follow it with a different word.

Q: Why doesn’t Fort Worth have a professional football team?

A: Because then Dallas would want one.