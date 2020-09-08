What to Know: School daze, cool daze and all that

School daze, cool days, oh those golden rule days.

To paraphrase that old song (from 1907!).

School days, school days

Dear old golden rule days

‘reading and ‘riting and ‘rithmetic

Taught via Zoom or some technology trick …

The original ends with “Taught to the tune of the hick’ry stick,” but hey, that’s a little old, old school.

My first school was Alice B. Carlson Elementary, where I was in kindergarten for a year. I was born late in August, so my parents thought I needed a little early education to catch me up to those folks born nearly a year before me. I don’t know if it helped, but I do recall the colorful cartoon characters that surrounded the doors to our restroom facilities – they were attached to the room as I remember. I knew then that the mouse was not Mickey and the duck was not Donald. I knew something was up.

Here’s one of my favorite – clean, I should mention – Little Johnny jokes:

The teacher asked little Johnny if he has been studying his numbers while he has been working at home during COVID. “Yes,” he said. “I do. My father taught me.” “Good. What comes after three?” “Four,” answers the boy. “What comes after six?” “Seven.” “Very good,” says the teacher. “Your dad did a good job. What comes after ten?” “A jack,” says the boy.

Nathan Knuth courtesy

So this week we’re going back to school. We’ve got a story about the new president at Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep who took the reins at the school just as COVID was shutting things down.

See: New President at Cristo Rey deals with COVID challenges

We also have a column from T3, not the disappointing third installment of the Terminator franchise, but Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership, a new local coalition of school districts, colleges, universities, employers and community organizations.

MATTIE PARKER

Leveraging national best practices and building on existing efforts, the group is focused on providing direct services to boost the number of high school graduates who excel. It’s key to developing a highly skilled, creative and motivated work force.

See: Student Success is OUR Success

See: Teaching Tech: Fort Worth ISD hoping rates fall to allow return to campus

The start of school means football. It makes me think of a couple of my teachers who would read Autumn Begins in Martins Ferry, Ohio by James Wright …

Their sons grow suicidally beautiful

At the beginning of October,

And gallop terribly against each other’s bodies.

I remember Newell E. Faulkner, my junior English teacher reading the poem at R.L. Paschal High School with an actor’s perfection. You could hear the leaves falling as he read it.

Alas, this year football is problematic. The TCU-SMU game has been COVID canceled, so now you can not only bet on games, but also bet on whether they will play the games.

TCU vs. SMU Sept. 20, 2019

See: Coronavirus cases postpone TCU-SMU game, the season’s first college football matchup involving a Texas Big 12 team

But hey, there’s hockey. Canada has its COVID caseload in order, so the Stars play on, freezing coronavirus out.

See: Stars captain Benn finally past 2nd round into West final

And the horses don’t worry about COVID. They ran the Kentucky Derby this weekend and there were some surprises.

See: Authentic wins Kentucky Derby; Baffert notches 6th victory

Carved onyx tub: Rare Italian tub carved from a single block of onyx in a shell form and made for Sherle Wagner, the bathroom fixture company, 60 inches by 38 inches by 28 inches (est. $5,000-$10,000). courtesy photo

Everyone seemed want to read what the late T. Boone Pickens has up for auction, from high end etchings by Picasso to an Onyx bathtub. Check out what the billionaire has to offer.

See: T.Boone’s auction

Here’s a trivia question from Today in History:

Photo by Thomas Kelley on Unsplash

Most of you can recall the Pledge of Allegiance, but can you recite the 1892 early version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy? It appeared in “The Youth’s Companion” on this day in 1892. It went: “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Also today in history, in 1900, Galveston was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.

See: Today in History