88 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, August 9, 2020
CultureLife

What to Know: Spider Man may return and a home with a river running thru it

By Robert Francis

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) scales the side of the Washington Monument, in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”  Courtesy of Sony.

Other News

Culture

What to Know: Spider Man may return and a home with a river running thru it

Robert Francis -
On this day in 1962, when Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of "Amazing Fantasy" (cover price: 12...
Read more
Health Care

Fort Worth, Tarrant County expand COVID testing

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County are expanding COVID-19 testing for residents throughout the city. Tests will...
Read more
Culture

Today in History: In 1993, Ginsburg sworn in

AP News -
Today in HistoryBy The Associated Press undefinedToday in HistoryToday is Monday, Aug. 10, the 223rd day of 2020. There are 143 days...
Read more
Banking

Business sustainability during the new ‘Never Normal’

FWBP Staff -
Nikole Dickman and Jessica Candler Given all of the changes that have occurred this year, analysts are naming the...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

On this day in 1962, when Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy” (cover price: 12 cents, worth considerably more now.)

Now – soon – showing

And maybe a Spider Man movie can play at Fort Worth New Isis theatre soon. This cool old theatre is being redone and maybe we’ll be ready to go out to the movies when the Isis is ready. I went to the New Isis once to see a film called Warlords of the 21st Century starring Michael Beck of The Warriors fame. The film has apparently been re-titled Battletruck. I still remember one line from the film, a sort of second or third-rate Mad Max – Beck asked another character if there is any food to eat and the character replies. “You can have all the food to eat you want. As long as its turnips.”

https://bit.ly/3gKIXht

More Testing!

Fort Worth and Tarrant County are adding new COVID test sites. On Sunday, the county on recorded one COVID-19 death. For more info on the new testing sties:

https://bit.ly/2XJNbi8

More Homes!

Wildflower Hines

Hines, a Houston-based international real estate firm, on Aug. 7 announced Wildflower Ranch, a new residential community with 3,300 homes located just north of Fort Worth. And guess what, it has one of those lazy lagoons. Basically, it’s got a built- in water park. Very cool.

https://bit.ly/2XM4yyF

Previous articleFort Worth, Tarrant County expand COVID testing
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Today in History: In 1993, Ginsburg sworn in

AP News -
Today in HistoryBy The Associated Press undefinedToday in HistoryToday is Monday, Aug. 10, the 223rd day of 2020. There are 143 days...
Read more
Culture

Isis Theatre: Restoring a crown jewel of the Northside

Paul Harral -
It’s been a long and dusty trail but Jeffrey Smith can see the end.
Read more
Culture

Liberty U’s Falwell takes leave after social media uproar

AP News -
BY SARAH RANKIN Associated PressRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. took an indefinite leave of absence Friday as the leader of...
Read more
Culture

SceneShop 2020: ‘Here I Am’ set for Saturday, Aug. 8 on YouTube

FWBP Staff -
No summer edition of Fort Worth's SceneShop in 2020? Unthinkable. On Saturday, August 8, at 8 pm (CST), SceneShop...
Read more
Culture

Feeling guilty about drinking? Well, ask the saints

AP News -
Michael Foley, Baylor University Each year the holidays bring...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101