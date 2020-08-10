What to Know: Spider Man may return and a home with a river running thru it

On this day in 1962, when Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy” (cover price: 12 cents, worth considerably more now.)

Now – soon – showing

And maybe a Spider Man movie can play at Fort Worth New Isis theatre soon. This cool old theatre is being redone and maybe we’ll be ready to go out to the movies when the Isis is ready. I went to the New Isis once to see a film called Warlords of the 21st Century starring Michael Beck of The Warriors fame. The film has apparently been re-titled Battletruck. I still remember one line from the film, a sort of second or third-rate Mad Max – Beck asked another character if there is any food to eat and the character replies. “You can have all the food to eat you want. As long as its turnips.”

https://bit.ly/3gKIXht

More Testing!

Fort Worth and Tarrant County are adding new COVID test sites. On Sunday, the county on recorded one COVID-19 death. For more info on the new testing sties:

https://bit.ly/2XJNbi8

More Homes!

Wildflower Hines

Hines, a Houston-based international real estate firm, on Aug. 7 announced Wildflower Ranch, a new residential community with 3,300 homes located just north of Fort Worth. And guess what, it has one of those lazy lagoons. Basically, it’s got a built- in water park. Very cool.

https://bit.ly/2XM4yyF