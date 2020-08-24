What to Know: Sunday was Cline’s day and we have men in kilts

Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurray Day in Fort Worth.

If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven around southwest Fort Worth in the past few months, where signs saying “We Love You Cline to the Core” appear in several years.

Cline has been fighting Leukemia for several years and his spirit has become a rallying cry in the community.

https://bit.ly/2EvJhT0

I’m one of those people. I really don’t pay much attention to sports until the playoffs. So in this uncertain, unprecedented time, we’ve got two teams in the playoffs. The Dallas Stars and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks played way above their weight on Sunday, tying up a series with the Clippers with a last second shot from Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic. The Stars have tied their series too, with an interim coach and a year that was weird even before the pandemic.

https://bit.ly/3houpEx

I posted this story on the weekend and it already had plenty of response. The Fort Worth City Council is going to hear a report on plans by the Tarrant Regional Water District that may impact development in the city.

https://bit.ly/3lbTTY6

And hey, we have a new paper coming out Monday. We’ve got a story about a local woman who has written a book explaining COVID to kids and a story on a family business that has a photo of men in kilts. This may be a first for the Fort Worth Business Press.

