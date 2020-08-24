81.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 24, 2020
Culture What to Know: Sunday was Cline's day and we have men in...
CultureLife

What to Know: Sunday was Cline’s day and we have men in kilts

By Robert Francis
close-up photography of raccoon on green grass
Photo by Anna Salisbury on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

What to Know: Sunday was Cline’s day and we have men in kilts

Robert Francis -
Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurray Day in Fort Worth. If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven...
Read more
Sports

Stars’ top line dominant in 5-3 win over Avs in Game 1

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The top line for the Dallas Stars finally came to life, stepping up after a quick turnaround for...
Read more
Business

Insider Q&A: More oil and gas bankruptcies coming

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Bankruptcies in the U.S. oil patch are on the rise after the global...
Read more
Sports

Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Clippers in OT

AP News -
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic stepped back for a winning 3-pointer — on a tender ankle, no less.Another installment...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurray Day in Fort Worth.

If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven around southwest Fort Worth in the past few months, where signs saying “We Love You Cline to the Core” appear in several years. 

Cline has been fighting Leukemia for several years and his spirit has become a rallying cry in the community.

https://bit.ly/2EvJhT0

I’m one of those people. I really don’t pay much attention to sports until the playoffs. So in this uncertain, unprecedented time, we’ve got two teams in the playoffs. The Dallas Stars and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks played way above their weight on Sunday, tying up a series with the Clippers with a last second shot from Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic. The Stars have tied their series too, with an interim coach and a year that was weird even before the pandemic.  

https://bit.ly/3houpEx

I posted this story on the weekend and it already had plenty of response. The Fort Worth City Council is going to hear a report on plans by the Tarrant Regional Water District that may impact development in the city.

https://bit.ly/3lbTTY6

And hey, we have a new paper coming out Monday. We’ve got a story about a local woman who has written a book explaining COVID to kids and a story on a family business that has a photo of men in kilts. This may be a first for the Fort Worth Business Press.

Watch for it or click here to see the e-edition (you may need to register or better yet, subscribe)

E-Editions
Previous articleStars’ top line dominant in 5-3 win over Avs in Game 1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Fortress Festival team launching Fort Worth-based creative agency

FWBP Staff -
The team behind Fortress Festival is launching Fortress Creative, a new full-service creative agency focused on serving brands and local businesses.
Read more
Culture

Biscuit Bar celebrating grand opening with a ‘jam’

Robert Francis -
The Biscuit Bar celebrates its opening at the historic Fort Worth Stockyard’s Mule Alley with the music-filled event “Biscuits & Jams.”
Read more
Business

With no end to the shutdown in sight, Texas bar owners and employees are on the brink of losing everything

Texas Tribune -
By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune Aug. 21, 2020 "With no end to the...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Bannon at sea and the Tiger King

Robert Francis -
As a journalist – and heck as a reader – I always appreciate an eye for detail. The news service we use,...
Read more
Culture

Visit “Hell’s Half Acre” courtesy of the Texas A&M School of Law

FWBP Staff -
The Texas A&M School of Law occupies legendary Fort Worth real estate, sitting as it does in “Hell’s Half Acre” where rowdy...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101