What to Know: The burgers of Fort Worth’s past and your future

It’s Burger Week in Fort Worth and not only is my mouth watering, but it got me to thinking about burgers of Fort Worth’s (and my) past.

Probably my favorite as a kid was Chuck Wagon. There were several in the area when I was growing up on the Southside. There were two on Seminary Drive, one on Berry Street and others scattered about. I’m sure part of my attraction was the Chuck Wagon, this being the era of Saturday morning cowboy programs like Roy Rogers and such. But really, the hamburgers were good. They had peppery flavoring that hit the spot as far as I was concerned. They’ve since disappeared from the face of the earth, but I’ve tasted attempts to recreate the Chuck Wagon flavor. They’re close, but not quite right. Maybe I need my grandmother in the car beside me driving me to Chuck Wagon for the taste to really be right. Yes, nostalgia is a trip that requires certain details to be right.

My dad’s favorite burger may have been Griff’s. There was one up on Seminary Drive, right off Hemphill Street where we spent many a day working at my grandfather’s junk yard and trailer shop. Where to go for lunch was a key discussion point in-between searching for alternators for ’56 Buicks, welding mufflers, renting trailers and putting on trailer hitches. If my dad was there – as he was on most Saturdays – we’d often end up getting something from Griff’s.

For a fancier burger, my Aunt Dees once took my sister and I to Kip’s Burger Bar on University Drive. I seem to recall we sort of dressed up to go and that my aunt wore white gloves and her “cat” glasses, but it could be memory laying it on a bit thick. She tried to instill a bit of culture in us and if that included hamburgers, she knew what she was doing.

There was also, on Berry Street, the Merry-Go-Round that had horses on the outside – obviously like a Merry-Go-Round. They didn’t go around, but legend was they once did. Their burgers were great and once this girl I knew in Austin drove up here to see me and to eat at the Merry-Go-Round because word got around as to how good they were.

Merry-Go-Round is now gone and replaced with a square box of a building that houses a Domino’s Pizza place. Does anything illustrate the decline of Western Civilization better than that fact?

All those burger place are now gone, but Dairy Queen, What-A-Burger and Kincaid’s keep the Texas burger faith alive as best they can.

But this week, there are 27 restaurants where you can get a damn fine burger for $5, which is really what America needs more than any political convention.

Give it a try and help out your local restaurant, leave a decent tip and now these burgers can be seared into your memory (get it?).

We here at the Fort Worth Business Press are supporting this effort.

What’s Up, Fort Worth? Is behind the event, now in its second year. And, guess what? Getting a $5 burger is easy. Just show up at one of the 27 locations now through Aug. 30 and ask for their $5 burger deal.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth and it will also benefit the restaurants you patronize.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s burger passport is digital. As you eat your burger, just take a photo and tag @whatsupfortworth on Facebook @whatsupfw on Instagram for a chance to win a cool prize.

So here are your marching orders. Go eat a burger. What could be easier?

Check out your dining options here and oh yeah, you can win some prizes too! Click here!

