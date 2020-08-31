What to Know: The cat whisperer, COVID for kids and a new kind of ‘Frog Fever’

It was my birthday weekend and I set a record. A weird one, but so be it.

I caught some feral cats. How? I really don’t know.

There’s a business near where I walk my dog and I had spied a mama cat marching along with her kittens following, like a mama duck and her ducklings.

I knew a woman who was the last of three-in-a-row kids (Irish triplets? Is that the term?), none more than 2 years older than the next in line. She heard people refer to the family as the “Ducking” family once and assumed people thought that was their last name. They didn’t – people just referred to them as “duckings” because they followed after their mother in a line.

Anyway, the kittens were getting older, so I sought out the help of a local cat person. Not a person who lives with lots of cats, but someone who helps take care of the stray and feral cat population in the neighborhood. I’m pretty sure there’s one or two in every neighborhood and available through that Neighborhood app. I reached out hoping against hope the person would volunteer to take care of this problem. But, as expected, she supplied the traps – I supplied the voluntary labor.

Sunday morning I set “Operation Cat Whisper” into motion. First, my dog and I reconnoitered (I’ve always wanted to use that word) the situation. On our morning walk, I saw the mama cat and 3 kittens run from the local trash area and head for safer quarters. I returned home, got the trap and set it up. Some nice, smelly (to humans anyway) food was the lure.

Two hours later, as I headed out to celebrate my birthday with breakfast – success. There was a black kitten in a cage, hissing and banging his head against the side of the cage. I dropped the unhappy kitten off, and the cat person gave me another cage. Round two. I set it up and waited. After breakfast, I checked again. Another kitten, this time a tortoiseshell, a 98% likelihood of being a female. Not quite as feisty. I dropped it off and returned with another cage. By the end of the day, I had captured 4 kittens, all ready to be fixed and readied for a better life. I was pleased; I set some sort of record, I’m sure. But there’s still a mama cat waiting to be caught. Soon. You cannot resist the “Cat Whisperer.”

Speaking of families, the COVID-19 pandemic is not especially easy to explain to anyone, let alone children.

But a Fort Worth woman, Kathryn Rosenthal, has tackled the job – for children, but probably for adults, too, with a book called COVID THE BAD GERM.

A former Fort Worth ISD art teacher, Rosenthal wrote the text and did the watercolor illustrations for the book under her maiden name, Kathryn Roman. Her daughter, Emily Allen, edited and designed the book.

The idea was to explain COVID in age-appropriate language, emphasize safety measures everyone should know, give recognition to front-line workers like doctors, nurses and teachers, encourage dialogue between parents and children and give hope that COVID can be conquered.

It does all of that and more.

It’s our cover story, so check it out. The book may be worth it if you have children around. Or maybe even for adults.

So the Stars advance, but the Mavericks get tossed. Hey, there are fun times ahead for the Mavericks.

If you drive by TCU on University Drive, you know the students are back. TCU, like many colleges around the country, if having difficulty keeping the COVID count down. Students like to gather. Maybe the students should get a copy of the COVID book for kids?

