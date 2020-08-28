What to Know: The fiddler from Fort Worth and some small biz help

Journalism seems to be visited by the Grim Reaper lately, but every once in a while it’s fun as hell. Thursday was one of those days. No, I didn’t break some Watergate-type scandal or interview Bigfoot.

I got to interview Katie Shore, a Fort Worth native who now plays fiddle with Western Swing band Asleep at the Wheel. It was more fun than a box of puppies. She called right on time, breaking a musician cardinal rule (I’m still waiting for a call from Bill Harry, this guy who grew up with the Beatles who was supposed to call me in 1994. I don’t think he’ll call as he died in 2004).

She was great and has some great tales of growing up a fiddle player in Fort Worth. I’ll have more of the interview later. Why was I interviewing her?

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will open the 2020-2021 Pops Series with Grammy Award-winning band Asleep at the Wheel on Sept. 11-13.

The Austin-based Roots/Americana band is celebrating 50 years as a touring guardian of Western Swing. Asleep at the Wheel will be joined by special guests, The Quebe Sisters.

Check it out and I’ll be back later with more from Katie Shore. Meanwhile, remember Western Swing isn’t dead, it’s Asleep at the Wheel!

https://bit.ly/3jqqS9l

The other day, I teased our next issue of the paper with a photo of men in kilts. The story is this: Highland Landscape in Southlake is a family company that proves the family that cuts grass together stays together. But check out this photo. It’s awesome. There’s more here.

Highland Landscape courtesy photo

https://bit.ly/2YDuEUT

The City of Fort Worth has activated two shelters for evacuees from Southeast Texas who are fleeing Hurricane Laura.

And Fort Worth employees are on the ground there, helping out in Southeast Texas.

“I really would ask for everybody to pray for the people that are hard hit,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price during a conversation with the mayor organized by Locavore Fort Worth on Thursday morning. “That’s very difficult. And, the first responders are there. Fort Worth has a team of firefighters and swift water rescue people on the ground.

https://bit.ly/2EBgWv9

Still hurtin’ from the COVID? Yeah, us too. There is some help coming.

Earlier this summer, the City of Fort Worth and United Way of Tarrant County launched the Preserve the Fort small business grant program as a way to distribute CARES Act funding to small businesses across the city who had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of the program was extremely successful, providing $6.2 million to 842 businesses distributed across every district in Fort Worth. The city’s minority-owned businesses and businesses located in the city’s targeted neighborhoods received a combined $4.1 million. Of the companies who applied, 95% were businesses with 25 employees or fewer.

Applications are expected to open in early September for the second round of Preserve the Fort, although the exact date has not been finalized. More information about the second round of funding is being posted on the city’s Preserve the Fort webpage as it becomes available.

https://bit.ly/2EzaLrh

It’s Friday – are you ready for a little party?

Biscuit Bar Fort Worth photo by Meshali Mitchell

The Biscuit Bar celebrates its opening at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards’ Mule Alley with the music-filled event “Biscuits & Jams.”

The Biscuit Bar will officially open its doors in Cowtown on Wednesday, Aug. 26, for breakfast, lnch and dinner.

There will be grand opening events on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Take a bite.

https://bit.ly/2YHGX2z