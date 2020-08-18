What to Know: The Homes and Offices are a Changin’

The Homes and Offices are a Changin’

Couple of obituaries are in the news today.

A Fort Worth Country Day School founder and former Star-Telegram writer has died, but that just scratches the surface of an interesting life. Check out the obituary of Betty Claire Schmid Dupree McKnight.

Robert Rhodes, JD., professor of professional practice in management and leadership at the Neeley School of Business at TCU, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19, the university announced. Read about how he made a difference.

The residential real estate market seems to be immune to the economic devastation of COVID-19.

Reminds me a bit about an old Aggie joke – remember those? About the Aggie who heard that 90% of accidents happened at home. So, he moved.

So, we hear that people get COVID at home, so we’re all moving.

Fort Worth home sales increased 28-percent year-over-year from July 2019 to 1,576 homes in July 2020. The median price for Fort Worth homes increased 6.9-percent year-over-year to $247,500.

“We are still seeing a bustling housing market, prices are rising, inventory is low and sales are happening at a brisk pace.” said Shelby Kimball, 2020 President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS. “We expect the inventory to stay low, but do think the summer selling season will be lengthened as schools delay and school start times are less of a factor this year. Also, with such a low inventory it may take time for buyers to find the right property.”

Back to the Future Office

We’re not just changing homes. We’re changing our offices. I talked a little about this yesterday, but now we got a number: $10 million. That’s how much Granite Properties is spending to make the offices it rents more COVID-tastic with more social distancing, all sorts of environmental cleaning technology, etc. People who rent offices want you to come back.

What is Mansfield’s real name?

Real estate development firms are shelling out some bucks too. Realty Capital has purchased 77 acres in Mansfield that looks cool. The mixed-use development will include 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 250 single-family homes, 190 active-adult multi-family units, 350 market rate multi-family units and a 10-acre public park

Here’s some trivia for you to spellbind people with at parties when we have them again. Mansfield was founded by Ralph S. Man and Julian Feild (yep, that spelling is correct) and the name was originally Mansfeild but popular demand forced the change. Basically no one could spell it right when they sent mail to Mansfeild. Sorry Mr. Feild.

