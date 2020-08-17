What to Know: The ‘new normal’ office, a new Texas sanger, Plano decorating and we lament the powder-blue Oldsmobile Cutlass

Texas has some great music. There’s Willie of course and Bob Wills and don’t forget Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs (Sam went to UTA), but we could go on and on. I put a story on our website about a new Texas voice – Kolby Cooper

According to the story, some of his songs are hard to get by the censors. I checked out his video. It’s not bad and I didn’t hear anything my 16-year-old great nephew doesn’t know, though it looks like it was shot in every house ever built in Plano and has plenty of Texas kitsch that we’ll all be embarrassed about someday. So, check him out, even if he does look like he’s 16.

Speaking of every house ever built in Plano, while we’ve been “quarantining” and all, we’ve also been buying houses. Some say people are re-adjusting for working from home so they’re looking for larger and more comfortable digs. So, sales of Texas kitsch will likely increase along with home sales.

And if you do go back to work, you may find a changed office. Taller cubicle walls, more space and distance, etc. So, you won’t have to smell Fred’s fried onion sandwich. There, that’s some good news.

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Aug. 15 reported five COVID-19 deaths and 8 on Sunday. Also, on Saturday, the TCPH reported 1,487 new cases. Why so many? The increase in cases is expected to continue for a few days while old data is received from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Many of the tests are from more than a month ago and largely from private labs. An influx of recoveries is expected to be reported over the next couple of days as well.

So, we’re playin’ football! Well, we’ll see. At TCU, the first game will be historic: The 100th meeting between SMU and TCU at Amon Carter’s little ol’ stadium. When I went to TCU, the football team was not really that good, though there were some good guys on the team. But the TCU-SMU rivalry was real. Dallas vs. Fort Worth and all that. Also, at the time SMU seemed a bit ahead of TCU in the parental income bracket. Seems more equivalent now, but I could be wrong. I remember someone – not me – writing either in the Daily Skiff or one of the off-campus published papers – (The Raven? Anyone remember that? I’d love to have a copy. I’ve got a byline in there somewhere.) saying that TCU may lose on the football field, but that we’ll have more powder blue Oldsmobile Cutlasses in the parking lot than SMU will have Mercedes. The powder blue Oldsmobile Cutlass 2-door at the time was the sorority girl status symbol for some reason. At least at TCU. I think the Mercedes was the sorority status symbol at SMU. That was the joke, such as it was.

Photo by Giovanni Ribeiro on Unsplash

I thought it was a funny line and maybe a little true, but a friend of mine who had a powder blue Oldsmobile Cutlass didn’t get it when I read it to her. What good is a status symbol if you don’t realize it’s a status symbol? Her status symbol had a great stereo too. Blaring Fleetwood Mac over that stereo rocked. Oh Well.

Now, if you show up to the game in a powder blue Oldsmobile Cutlass people will ask you what the hell that is?

