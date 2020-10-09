What to Know: The road not taken, opening up and a bear market

Took a while to track down who the big lease was, but I confirmed it late on Thursday. Microsoft is taking a short-term lease at the VariSpace site in Southlake.

On Thursday, Microsoft announced a deal with GameStop in Grapevine. So I reached out to the mighty software company in Redmond, Washington, and they confirmed rumors that they were indeed taking space in Southlake as they complete work on expansion at their Los Colinas location.

Photo by Florian Olivo on Unsplash

Communicating with Microsoft reminded me of a road not taken. I was once very, very close to becoming the Microsoft reporter for a then-high-flying computer publication. It would have meant moving to Washington state and basically trying to beat another publication with a small South American army-sized retinue of reporters, some of them very good. It was flattering and lucrative, but how many times can you play David vs. Goliath and win? At the same time, The Wall Street Journal was starting to notice this little billion-dollar company in the northwest, and they were about to throw their considerable weight behind covering Bill Gates and his band of merry programmers.

Obviously, I turned the opportunity down. It wouldn’t have mattered much – the computer industry soon crashed and all those promises of riches would have evaporated anyway. But it was a “Sliding Doors” or “Road Not Taken” moment I remember.

VariSpace Southlake signs Microsoft as major tenant

So far, if you’re looking to go drinking in a bar, it looks like Denton and Collin counties are your best bets. Both county judges basically clicked their heels with glee at Gov. Greg Abbott saying bars could open if the county judge declares it safe. Dallas County’s Clay Jenkins says no. Tarrant County probably won’t decide until at least Monday.

Photo by Drew Farwell on Unsplash

Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas counties can allow bars to reopen. Only 1 of the state’s 10 biggest counties has said it will.

I told some economist jokes yesterday and I got chided by an economist for telling one joke that was not the best version of the joke. It lacked teeth, the economist said, pun intended, as you’ll see.

Here’s the joke the way I told it:

Three economists go hunting. They come across a large deer.The first economist fires at the deer, but misses by a yard to the left. The second economist fires at the deer, but misses a yard to the right. The third economist shouts in triumph: “We got it! We got it!“

Here’s how the economist said it should go:

Three economists go hunting. They come across a large grizzly bear who charges at them, snarling and ready to tear them limb from limb. The first economist fires at the bear, but misses by a yard to the left. The second economist fires at the bear, but misses a yard to the right. The third economist throws his gun up in the air and shouts in triumph: “We got it! We got it!“

This is apparently a version of a “bear” market. With more “teeth” obviously.