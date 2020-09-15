76.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 14, 2020
Culture What to Know: The Two Katies
CultureLife

What to Know: The Two Katies

By Robert Francis

Railroads like Warren Buffett's BNSF have rolled into a corporate brawl over ethanol mandates. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

Other News

Culture

What to Know: The Two Katies

Robert Francis -
People named Katie have become part of my life lately. I told you yesterday about Katie Shore, the fiddle player and vocalist...
Read more
Sports

Stars on to Stanley Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated PressBenchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $37.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November...
Read more
Culture

Chick-fil-A: No longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chick-fil-A said Monday that it no longer plans to open a restaurant...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

People named Katie have become part of my life lately. I told you yesterday about Katie Shore, the fiddle player and vocalist for Asleep at the Wheel who grew up in Fort Worth.

Kathryn M. Farmer courtesy BNSF

Today, it’s Katie (Kathryn) Farmer who has been named as the new president and CEO of BNSF Railway beginning in 2021. I don’t really know Farmer, but I did nominate her to be a Great Woman of Texas in 2016. Somewhere I saw a paper she had written for some transportation group and saw that she was then working her way up the BNSF management tree. She was also head of some important transportation group – the name escapes me and my search attempts – so I nominated her. She was accepted into the class and attended our event. I only spoke to her for a few minutes, but I’m glad my hunch paid off. Congratulations Kathryn Farmer. My father was a railroad man (Rock Island) so he would be proud of me for nominating you and proud of you for what you’ve accomplished.

If Katie Shore ever meets Kathryn Farmer, Katie Shore should play either the Orange Blossom Special or Rock Island Line.

BNSF names Farmer as Ice successor in 2021

Looking for work? Amazon may be looking for you.

Amazon has announced plans to add 100,000 new full and part-time jobs across the operations network, including more than 6,500 jobs in Dallas and Fort Worth. Get that brother-in-law of yours off the couch and onto an Amazon job site.

Amazon looking to hire 6,500 in North Texas

Police in the City of Denton have arrested a deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for murder and tampering with evidence.

Denton police arrest Tarrant County deputy on murder charge

Tom Stallings and Brooke Goggans courtesy photo

A Fort Worth group has spent time studying the pandemic and how it has created massive change and discomfort but also has created opportunities for those who not only utilize but fully embrace technology as a core tenant in communications strategies. Check out Mosaic Strategy’s report:

COMMENTARY: Discomfort and opportunity: Public Engagement in a COVID-19 World

Dunbar Graduation courtesy photo

Want to learn more about a group making a difference in Fort Worth? Check out a commentary from Fort Worth Cradle to Career, a 501(c)(3) – the Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3).

Commentary: Student Success is OUR Success

The Dallas Stars went into overtime again. And again they won. They are now in the Stanley Cup Final. Should they win – or even if they don’t – they’ve had a hell of a year: coach fired, a bizarre tirade from an upper official, a pandemic, a trip to Canada for virtual fans, goalie switch outs and who knows what behind-the-scenes goings on. Go Stars. We could use a fairy tale ending, a Texas version of Frozen. Let It Go, Stars, Let It Go.

Stars on to Stanley Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas

Previous articleStars on to Stanley Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Chick-fil-A: No longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chick-fil-A said Monday that it no longer plans to open a restaurant...
Read more
Business

Pure Wine Inc. to pitch Walmart merchants

FWBP Staff -
Grapevine-based Pure Wine Inc. has been chosen for the opportunity to have its products featured on Walmart store...
Read more
Culture

Brenda Silcox, wife of late Chuck Silcox, dies

FWBP Staff -
From Legacy.com Brenda Silcox August 14, 1952 - September 10, 2020 Fort Worth, Texas - Brenda Silcox, 68, passed away September...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Escape to Will Rogers, the Old Grey Wolf returns

Robert Francis -
I escaped again. This time I went to see the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Asleep at the Wheel...
Read more
Culture

Today in History: McKinley dies

AP News -
Today in History By The Associated Press undefined Today in History Today is...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101