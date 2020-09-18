What to Know: The Ugly American, relaxed restrictions and I know where Greggo is!

Remember the movie The Ugly American?

It was from the 1960s and all I remember is adults watching it and it was one of those movies where people either looked at each other disappointed in each other or looking like they wanted to have sex, but just couldn’t bring themselves to ask. Or maybe both. Either way, there wasn’t much Roy Rogers shoot-em-up action, so I was not interested.

The film was about how we Americans shouldn’t go sticking our noses where they don’t belong no matter how much good we think we’re doing.

Photo by Michael Discenza on Unsplash

Anyway, the new definition of The Ugly American is taking place in Bavaira where an American without a mask and violating all sort of social distancing principals has apparently led to several cases of COVID-19 in Bavaria.

Bavaria’s governor, Markus Soeder, called the outbreak in Garmisch-Partenkirchen “a model case of stupidity” because the 26-year-old American had gone partying despite having COVID-19 symptoms and awaiting a test result. At least 25 people exposed to the partying American have been infected.

Where’s Greggo?

If you’re a P1 of The Ticket, you know that query, referring to a former host at the sports radio station who disappeared after some very public “errors.”

Rhyner visits his elementary school, T.G. Terry, in Oak Cliff. courtesy photo

Well, I can tell you that as of 10 p.m. Thursday evening Greggo was at the Granada Theatre in Dallas watching a documentary about his former partner, Mike Rhyner. More about this later, but surely someone will send me some diamond-cut jeans for knowing the answer to “Where’s Greggo?” Sorry for t he inside joke lingo, but that’s life at the Ticket.

Here’s a quick opinion on the documentary from Crystal Vasquez – It’s damn good and very well done. The music, which includes several area bands, including the Quaker City Nighthawks – kicks ass.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants and other businesses in most regions of Texas. Things are looking up, but bars are still a no go – see item No. 1 about the Ugly American in Bavaria.

But hey, the Kimbell Café is back and serving at an artistic, but socially distanced way. But it’s no longer a buffet, not for now anyway. Buffets are over, thanks a lot pandemic.

Speaking of food, it’s National Cheeseburger Day! Some places are offering some specials, like Twin Peaks which has some cheeseburgers for $6.

Here’s a cheeseburger version of one of my favorite jokes.

A clean-cut, polite truck driver stopped at a roadside diner for lunch and ordered a cheeseburger, coffee and a slice of apple pie. As he was about to take a bite of the juicy, melted cheese wonder, three burly, tattooed bikers walked in.

Photo by LOGAN WEAVER on Unsplash

One grabbed the trucker’s cheeseburger and took a huge bite from it. The second one drank the trucker’s coffee, and the third picked up the pie and downed it in one gulp. They then laughed at him and sat down and ordered beers, chortling at their success.

The truck driver didn’t say a word. He paid for his tab and left as the bikers pointed and laughed. The trucker paid the waitress, left a big tip and walked sheepishly out the door.

As the waitress delivered the bikers their beers, one of the motorcyclists stopped laughing long enough to say, “That trucker, he ain’t much of a man, is he?”

The waitress smiled and nodded in agreement. “He’s not much of a driver, either. He just backed his 18-wheeler over three motorcycles.”