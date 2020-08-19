What to Know: Time to pray and go to school

Time to pray

So, it’s come to this.

Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council have declared Aug. 19 Pray Fort Worth Day for the eradication of COVID-19.

Residents are encouraged to pray in place, whether at home, at work or at school, during the noon hour.

For some reason, when I first heard this plan, it made me think about a great book, The Time it Never Rained by Texas author Elmer Kelton. It’s basically based on the drought that hit Texas from 1950 to 1957. Somewhere in the book it says something like in most places a summer might see several droughts, while in Texas a drought might see several summers. That was the case then. The book is set in the fictional Texas town of Rio Seco, which according to a sign on its outskirts is “HOME OF 3,000 FRIENDLY PEOPLE–AND THREE OLD CRANKS!” One of those old cranks is Charlie Flagg, who is basically Kelton’s version of Job. It’s a great book, though I don’t recommend reading it during a drought.

So, Wednesday at noon, give prayer a shot. Then check out Elmer Kelton. Several of his books have been made into films, but nothing beats reading him.

https://bit.ly/2EdS9N6

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen showed up in Fort Worth Tuesday to announce a plan to push for legislation next year that would freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets, just days after the Austin City Council approved a budget that will cut police funding by one-third and reinvest money in social services. Fort Worth is considering a proposal to redirect some funds within their Police Department to expand mental health, increase funding to nonprofits and creating a civilian response program, but that didn’t seem to get much attention as the three leaders seemed to just want to draw a fuzzy line in the sand.

https://bit.ly/3kRI9dn

Ring, ring goes the bell

Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash

COVID-19? Apparently, some are ready to get back to school, at least to Tarleton State University. An unofficial tally, with two days before final numbers are in on Aug. 18, showed the university up 5 percent from a year ago for a record enrollment topping 14,000. Tarleton is practicing social distancing and such.

https://bit.ly/316iN3w