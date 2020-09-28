67.1 F
What to Know: Top 100 Day and Christmas for those jittery for java

By Robert Francis

Foam makes liquid more stable. That’s why black coffee is more likely to spill than a latte.  

It’s Top 100 announcement day!

Today we’re announcing our Top 100 event and several of our honorees. It’s a great group and, frankly, I’m excited to celebrate some good work by Fort Worth-area business leaders.

We’re going to be celebrating at Joe T. Garcia’s in the garden area where we can safely socially distance, have a great time and meet some people we may not have met before. The date? Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Okay, so maybe we won’t shake hands, but if you’ve been out and about at all, you’ve seen that we’re all getting used to the knowing nod and communicating while wearing masks.

So, stay tuned, we’ll have more announcements shortly.

Want more information on how you can get involved? Contact Shevoyd Hamilton at shamilton@bizpress.net

Java, Java, Java

I’m a little early, but National Coffee Day is Tuesday and, frankly and soberly, it takes a little planning to score some caffeine gratis or at least at a steep discount. And the big coffee shop on the block, Starbucks, is starting its celebration on Monday, so why not.

Starting Sept. 28, Starbucks is celebrating its Starbucks Rewards members with Star Days, a week of exclusive offers,  games  and exciting ways to earn even more Stars toward free beverages and food – available exclusively through the Starbucks app.  So, yeah, you’ve got to sign up for some, but hey, Starbucks is just copying the Fort Worth Business Press – ha!

Download the Starbucks app and follow the prompts to create an account, or go to https://www.starbucks.com/account/create to create an account. 

Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, kept me caffeinated through high school and college and they’ve taken it upon themselves to rename National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day.

Coffee lovers will be able to celebrate National Dunkin’ Day in the best way possible: with a free medium hot or iced coffee (with any purchase) at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Sept. 29. 

To further up the caffeine count, anyone anywhere in the U.S. can take part in the celebration, with a chance to win an ultimate Dunkin’ care package. Beginning Sept. 28 and while supplies last, devoted Dunkin’ fans can also purchase limited-run National Dunkin’ Day merchandise online at ShopDunkin.com.


On the road? QT’s mobile app has a coupon for a free self-serve coffee on Tuesday.

If you’re still on the road, Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is celebrating National Coffee Day with a free cup of the “best coffee on the interstate,” according to their news release. Guests who download or open the Pilot Flying J app on Sept. 29 will find an exclusive offer to redeem one free hot or iced Pilot coffee.

That’s the national or regional guys. Tomorrow I’ll offer some ideas on what our local coffee shops are up to. If you’re a local coffee shop, send me some info at rfrancis@bizpress.net

Coffee jokes? Sure, that’s the cream in National Coffee Day!

Barista: How do you take your coffee?

Hipster: Very, very seriously.

How is divorce like espresso?

It’s expensive and bitter.

Two men are in a coffee shop arguing.

One gets frustrated and finally says: “You know what the difference is between this coffee and your opinion?”

“No,” the other says.

“I asked for the coffee.”

And here is one cardinal rule that seems universal:

If you sit down to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, then your boss will ask you to do something that will last until the coffee is cold.

