What to Know: Voting, the Monkees, B.B. King and Burnett Park

Civic duty can take me on quite a mind trip. Follow me from today’s attempt to vote, back to high school and then to Washington, D.C. Come on, it’s your civic duty.

Well, I tried to do my civic duty on Wednesday. My wife and I headed to our local early voting location, but alas, it was after 5 p.m. and apparently the location closes at 5 p.m. for the next few days. Okay, no crisis, but good to know.

In a way, I still did my civic duty. I headed to one of those “on every damn corner” drugstores and got a flu shot. So I feel like I did something for me and my fellow Americans. I’ve been getting a flu shot for about 40 years straight – I’ve missed a couple. The computer magazine I worked for required us to get flu shots because we attended Comdex, a poorly named but very key computer industry convention that occurred in Las Vegas annually the week before Thanksgiving. The show drew crowds of 120,000 or so from around the world, right as flu season was getting revved up, so Comdex wasn’t just a place where people made deals, announced new products and took young reporters out to get stinkin’ drunk. It was also a place where you had to get up in people’s faces to talk. Basically it was one giant petri dish for the flu. So the magazine I worked for required the flu shots if you wanted to go to Comdex and believe me, you wanted to go to Comdex.

Not just for your job, either. It was a hell of a lot of fun. One night I went to a party where the Monkees – minus Mike Nesmith – were taking the Last Train to Clarksville, then hit another one where B.B. King was ripping off stinging lead lines on Lucille for about 400 invited guests of a computer company. We worked hard, in other words. I think I’m still catching up on my sleep from those days at Comdex.

Early voting appears up in Texas. It’s too early to know what that means.

So Fort Worth’s tallest building is for sale. The Burnett Plaza building is on the market and JLL is ready to talk about it. That, too, reminds me of voting and my civic duty. When I was in high school, my buddy Rudy and I got out of school early to go see Sen. George McGovern speak at Burnett Park when he was running for president. It was great and felt very patriotic, whatever that feels like. Seeing a presidential candidate in little ol’ Fort Worth was very cool for a teenager. Somewhere I still have a bumper sticker and a banner from that event. I kept the banner up in my room for ages and I probably should find it and put it up again.

Continuing down life’s strange twists, turns and ups, downs and inside outs, a few years later I would find myself delivering mail to Sen. McGovern’s office as I worked part-time in the U.S. Senate Mail Room while going to school at the University of Maryland. I delivered the mail to a bunch of college kids my age, interns, who worked in McGovern’s mail room in one of the Senate Office Buildings. I told them, in my earnest fashion, about seeing McGovern in Fort Worth and how I really admired him. Thereafter, when I would show up, a couple of the guys would go through this routine:

“There’s the McGovern fan from Texas,” one would say as I dumped a load of mail on their table.

“So he’s the one,” the other would say.

They never seemed to tire of it. Once I joined them on an evening at a local D.C. pub and let me tell you, they repeated it like some Vaudéville duo that only had one joke. They did it, over and over for every person who came up to talk to them. “Meet our friend, Bob Francis, he’s the McGovern fan from Texas, big ol’ Texas,” one would slur out.

“So he’s the one,” the other would say, pointing a drunken finger at me and delivering the punchline to great laughter, among themselves at least.

McGovern, in case you don’t recall the 1972 election, didn’t do well running against Richard Nixon and lost Texas big time. Anyway, humor must be hard to find in South Dakota, but they were a fun lot.

I didn’t mind the joke. It was a great way to meet people in a city where almost everyone is from somewhere else – at least around the Capitol building.

That was a long time ago, nearly 50 years ago, and here I am, still doing – or trying to do – my civic duty.

“So he’s the one,” as my friend from South Dakota would say.

