What to Know: Wednesday’s good economic news and a Texas soldier’s death is making a difference

There was some good economic news on Tuesday, and Wednesday had some, too, with Ariat International, a footwear, apparel and accessories brand designed for equestrian sports and other outdoor activities, announcing that it will open a new 1 million square foot regional distribution center in the AllianceTexas corridor in Fort Worth this fall; 75 corporate jobs are on tap as are 375 indirect jobs.

Yesterday’s news tied into Fort Worth’s aviation history and today’s tied into Fort Worth’s Western heritage.

And more good economic news. Home sales in Fort Worth are up. Well, hey, there’s plenty of jobs coming here, so home sales should be good.

People gathered at a mural and memorial honoring Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén at Noah’s Art at 3604 Hemphill St. in Fort Worth on Monday, July 6. Photo by Robert Francis

The “I Am Vanessa Guillen Act” is named after the hashtag that was used by military sexual assault survivors to denounce their experiences on social media when Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing in April. According to a federal complaint, Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood, near Killeen, Texas. Her body was found on July 1, when a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, was confronted by police and died by suicide. Guillen’s death struck a chord and I went to my old neighborhood – Hemphill Street – and took a photo of a mural that had been painted on the side of a building just down the street from my grandparents’ old business.

It’s National Monte Cristo Sandwich day, a day that reminds me of the Bennigan’s that used to be on Hulen Street across from the mall. Back in the day, it was one of the few things on the Southwest side that was open late and that was my go-to order about 1 a.m.

I didn’t find any Monte Cristo Sandwich jokes, but the sandwich itself has been called a joke, characterized as “a meat-filled donut.” True enough, but at 1 a.m. it was no joke.

I do see recommendations for Monte Cristo sandwiches at Boomer Jack’s and the Rise and Shine in the Clearfork development.

No Monte Cristo jokes, but here are some sandwich jokes.

If you ask for your sandwich “Honeymoon Style” what are you asking?

Lettuce alone without dressing.

Here’s some short-order cook slang:

Adam and Eve on a raft: two poached eggs on toast

Adam and Eve on a log: two poached eggs on sausage

Burn the British: toasted English muffin

Western Coffee: coffee that has been on the range all day

I’ve had Western Coffee, probably also about 1 a.m. when I’m ordering a Monte Cristo.