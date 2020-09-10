What to Know: Yee-haw! Let’s do some economic development!

There are 112 days left in 2020, but who’s counting?

Nothin’ gets those Fort Worth juices flowing like putting on a cowboy hat, punching some cattle and doing some ec-o-nom-ic development. Yee-haw!

No surprise then that officials from Fort Worth, Arlington, the governor’s office, all the convention and visitor and chamber types you could muster were whooping it up Wednesday at Globe Life Park in Arlington. You’d a thought we roped Jesse James his ownself. But no, we just stole – for a year at least – a big ol’ rodeo out from under the neon lights of Las Vegas, a place that knows a thing or two about stealin’. “We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said, never one to miss a chance to saddle up and put spurs to a Western metaphor.

The event will take place in Arlington, but apparently Fort Worth, Arlington and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office worked together on the thing. Dallas? Nah, we didn’t need them.

So get your Western duds ready, there’ll be another event to attend this year.

Celebrate all you can, but say a prayer for the once mighty cafeteria. Luby’s looks like it will liquidate and most of the locations will likely turn the lights off. Jello squares, chicken-fried steak (“Cream or brown gravy?”) and carrot and raisin salad will be no more. We were more a Wyatt’s and Colonial family growing up (Luby’s seemed a little uptown for us) but my family spent many a Friday night going through the line at Colonial and many a Sunday after church at Wyatt’s at Seminary South.

Luby’s also owns Fuddruckers, a place that was way ahead of the curve in the higher-priced burger game, and those are likely gone too. Like many pioneers, they got run over by the many that came after.

Two small hotels got the go-ahead on Wednesday from the Fort Worth Zoning Commission. One was Tim Love’s shipping container hotel next to his restaurant off White Settlement. There were plenty of disgruntled neighbors weighing in on that one.

The second is a 4-story hotel on Camp Bowie, in the spot where the Gingerman once stood. It also was approved.

Both will go to the city council on Sept. 15, so don’t call and make reservations just yet.

Good-bye zombies (for a while)

I sort of danced on the graves of the Kardashians’ reality shows yesterday, so today I eat a bit of re-animated crow. One of my favorite shows, The Walking Dead, will stick a screwdriver through its brain in 2022 after about 11 seasons. I’m not as big a fan as I was (the show has lost, and occasionally found, it’s mojo more than once) but it has gotten me ready for a week of work more than once. Nothing like a horde of brain-eating zombies to get you ready to face the real world. Like a good zombie, it’s not totally dead. It still has plenty of spin-offs and plans for more.

