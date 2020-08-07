86.6 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
What to know: the Great Escape and something crunchy

By Robert Francis
Pexels photo by Leah Kelley

Today in History: The Purple Heart

AP News
Today in HistoryBy The Associated Press undefinedToday in HistoryToday is Friday, Aug. 7, the 220th day of 2020. There are 146 days...
What to know: the Great Escape and something crunchy

Robert Francis
I escaped. Finally. I burst out of my house, mask in hand. No, I wasn’t out to commit some...
‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

AP News
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN AP Business WritersAn unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help...
July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown

AP News
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Just how severely has the resurgence of the coronavirus pummeled the U.S. economy? The...
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

I escaped. Finally. I burst out of my house, mask in hand.

No, I wasn’t out to commit some crime. No bank would notice a masked man coming in these days anyway.

No, I needed what is now called a “carcation.” Basically, I got out of the house – and away from work for a bit. The urban dictionary defines a carcation as a “vacation taken with your car, in which the car is the main reason for the trip.” That was pretty much true, though I would say I just had to get out. I did make some stops. I took some CDs to listen to, but I bounced around.

I went to a couple of bookstores, hung out, went to a coffee shop. All socially distanced, of course. Everyone I saw was wearing a mask. I saw one woman head into a store mask less, but then she turned around, retrieved a mask from her car and entered the store.

I recommend it. Put on your mask and breathe in the world a bit.

Happy Carcation!

Some sad new, here.

Got word late Thursday that the Rt. Rev. Sam B. Hulsey, former bishop of the Diocese of Northwest Texas and assisting bishop in the Diocese of Fort Worth, died on Aug. 6.

If you didn’t know Hulsey, he made an impact.

“A remarkable bishop, Sam understood that the reach of the Gospel extends beyond the personal to the cultural — even to the political,” Scott Mayer, bishop of Northwest Texas and provisional bishop of Fort Worth, said in the story posted on the website.

I only met him a few times, but he spoke at my church a few times and I was mesmerized by his voice. Sound is very big with me and Hulsey’s voice was so comforting, reassuring yet commanding, I swear he could have been angry at you and you would have still known he cared about you. I found one YouTube video with Hulsey speaking to give you an idea.

Here’s Hulsey’s obituary:

https://bit.ly/2C5JoUJ

Also passing away recently was longtime Fort Worth businessman Edward Duer Wagner, Jr.

Here’s his obituary from Greenwood:

https://bit.ly/2Px1z8M

I’m sure you’ve seen those frightening photos from Beirut and the destructive power of the explosion. Well, there’s a Texas connection. Remember the destruction in West, Texas, a few years ago? We don’t seem to learn.

https://bit.ly/3kjqrz9

Did I say something the other day about there being no hurry to making a deal on pandemic funds? Should I tell them I was kidding?

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid
Virus talks on brink of collapse, sides still ‘far apart’

Well, how about finishing off with something a bit more fun?

Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese delivers the same bold and intense flavor experience of regular Cheetos and comes in three varieties: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño. (PRNewsfoto/Cheetos) courtesy photo

How about the unholy marriage of Cheetos and Mac ‘n Cheese? Plano’s Frito-Lay is making it happen. Check it out and don’t tell your doctor.

https://bit.ly/3idsuD1

