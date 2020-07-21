82.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
CultureEntertainmentFood

What wine goes with Cheez-It?

By FWBP Staff
Kellogg Cheez-It White Cheddar and wine Kellogg's PR release

Other News

Culture

BRIT names two to receive 2020 International Award of Excellence in Conservation

FWBP Staff -
The Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) announced June 11 that  Cristina Mittermeier and Russell A. Mittermeier are recipients of its 2020...
Read more
FWBP Staff

Let the taste wizards at Cheez-It be your sommelier. Yes, the answer to the burning question of “Which wine goes with Cheez-It is here.

The Cheez-It and Wine box that had everyone buzzing last year is back, just in time to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day festivities. This year’s limited-edition box offers a brand-new, summer-ready combination: Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé.

Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers pair perfectly with the crisp, refreshing flavor of House Wine rosé — all in one convenient package. It’s no secret that rosé is the ideal beverage for peak of summer, and the cheesy, crunchy satisfaction of Cheez-It crackers pairs perfectly with the light, crisp flavor of everyone’s favorite summer drink. The tasty combo is perfect for a socially distant happy hour, virtual book club or a cozy night on the couch watching reality TV with a few friends.

“Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing,” said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. “White Cheddar is a long-standing favorite of Cheez-It fans and what better match than light, refreshing rosé? Not only does it perfectly complement the cheesy goodness, it’s also the unofficial wine of summer!”

Limited-Edition Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé will be available online for $29.99 at OriginalHouseWine.com beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern on July 23, 2020, while supplies last. But unlike rosé, the box probably won’t last all day so, snag a box before it sells out!

“Similar to the many varieties of Cheez-It, our wines run the full spectrum of flavor,” said Hal Landvoigt, winemaker for House Wine. “We’ve seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season. For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement to the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar.”

House Wine is the recipient of several Best Buy accolades from leading industry publications such as Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast. For additional details on the partnership, be sure to visit CheezIt.com and OriginalHouseWine.com.

Previous articleReview: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek searches for answers in book
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Review: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek searches for answers in book

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life," Alex...
Read more
Entertainment

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

AP News -
By PAN PYLAS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard spent most of her second day of evidence in...
Read more
Culture

You’ll relish this: It’s National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Just in time for baseball season – well, this year anyway, Wednesday July 22 is National Hot Dog Day.
Read more
Culture

Casa Mañana announces COVID-19 response

FWBP Staff -
Casa Mañana has announced new seating configurations and new shows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Productions originally designed...
Read more
Entertainment

Fox stars Hannity, Carlson and fired anchor Henry in lawsuit

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz were accused...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX