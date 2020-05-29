WHAT’S UP FORT WORTH?

85.9 F
By FWBP Staff
MEMORIAL WEEKEND

Friday May 29th         – Monday, June 1st    

Summer Camp Guidehttps://whatsupfortworth.com/summer-camps-in-fort-worth/

COVID-19 Event Cancellations / Postponements:  https://whatsupfortworth.com/coronavirus-postponements-cancellations/

Restaurant Curbside List:  https://whatsupfortworth.com/fort-worth-restaurants-with-delivery-curbside/

LIVE MUSIC      

FACEBOOK LIVE                                                      Thursdays

Grown Folks Live Jazz from The Warehouse

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56596131/undefined

LIVE THEATRE              https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/live-theatre-performing-arts/

ARTS

FWSO Music Lab                    https://fwsymphony.org/in-the-community/fwso-music-lab

The Kimbell From Home                                https://www.kimbellart.org/kimbell-from-home         

Cowgirl Museum Online Activities                  http://www.cowgirl.net/education/resources/

The Modern Online                             https://www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs

William Campbell Contemporary Art Virtual Tour                             

http://www.williamcampbellcontemporaryart.com/.

FESTIVALS & EVENTS         https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/festivals-events/

SPORTS                            https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/professional/

COMEDY                           https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/comedy/

What’s Up SAVE THE DATES                

June 4th – 7th:              ARLINGTON 

                                    Concert in Your Car at Globe Life Field Parking Lot

                                    June 4th: Eli Young Band

June 5th: Whiskey Myers

June 6th: Pat Green

June 7th: Josh Abbott Band with Kevin Fowler

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56906112/20200604210000

June 6th:                      ALLIANCE / NORTH FORT WORTH

                                    Genesys 300 Race Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/genesys-300-indycar-nascar-race-weekend/genesys-300/

June 8th-14th                COLONIAL

                                    Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club

https://www.charlesschwabchallenge.com/

July 11th:                     WEATHERFORD

                                    Parker County Peach Festival

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56906120/20200711080000

July 13th – 19th             FORT WORTH

                                    Fort Worth Burger Week

Burger Week

June 19th – July 19th:   SUNDANCE SQUARE                     

                                    How I Got Over at Jubilee Theatre

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/51259868/20200320200000?popup=1

Sept 3rd – 6th:              DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH

                                    Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/45756578/20200903100000?popup=1

Oct 22nd – 24th:            CLEARFORK

                                    Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival at Heart of the Ranch

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/53288226/20201022000000?popup=1

October 24th:               NEAR SOUTHSIDE

                                    Arts Goggle

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/55151127/20201024120000?popup=1

