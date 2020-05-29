WHAT’S UP FORT WORTH
What’s Up This Weekend
MEMORIAL WEEKEND
Friday May 29th – Monday, June 1st
Summer Camp Guide: https://whatsupfortworth.com/summer-camps-in-fort-worth/
COVID-19 Event Cancellations / Postponements: https://whatsupfortworth.com/coronavirus-postponements-cancellations/
Restaurant Curbside List: https://whatsupfortworth.com/fort-worth-restaurants-with-delivery-curbside/
LIVE MUSIC
FACEBOOK LIVE Thursdays
Grown Folks Live Jazz from The Warehouse
https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56596131/undefined
LIVE THEATRE https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/live-theatre-performing-arts/
ARTS
FWSO Music Lab https://fwsymphony.org/in-the-community/fwso-music-lab
The Kimbell From Home https://www.kimbellart.org/kimbell-from-home
Cowgirl Museum Online Activities http://www.cowgirl.net/education/resources/
The Modern Online https://www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs
William Campbell Contemporary Art Virtual Tour
http://www.williamcampbellcontemporaryart.com/.
FESTIVALS & EVENTS https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/festivals-events/
SPORTS https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/professional/
COMEDY https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/comedy/
What’s Up SAVE THE DATES
June 4th – 7th: ARLINGTON
Concert in Your Car at Globe Life Field Parking Lot
June 4th: Eli Young Band
June 5th: Whiskey Myers
June 6th: Pat Green
June 7th: Josh Abbott Band with Kevin Fowler
https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56906112/20200604210000
June 6th: ALLIANCE / NORTH FORT WORTH
Genesys 300 Race Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway
https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/genesys-300-indycar-nascar-race-weekend/genesys-300/
June 8th-14th COLONIAL
Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club
https://www.charlesschwabchallenge.com/
July 11th: WEATHERFORD
Parker County Peach Festival
https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56906120/20200711080000
July 13th – 19th FORT WORTH
Fort Worth Burger Week
June 19th – July 19th: SUNDANCE SQUARE
How I Got Over at Jubilee Theatre
https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/51259868/20200320200000?popup=1
Sept 3rd – 6th: DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH
Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival
https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/45756578/20200903100000?popup=1
Oct 22nd – 24th: CLEARFORK
Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival at Heart of the Ranch
https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/53288226/20201022000000?popup=1
October 24th: NEAR SOUTHSIDE
Arts Goggle
https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/55151127/20201024120000?popup=1